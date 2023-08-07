The training camp grind is real. It has been about a week or two long, meaning the NFL season is gradually starting to come closer. Starters want to hone in their skills to get ready for the season. Backups want to earn starting roles. Guys on the roster bubble want to be on the good side of the bubble instead of the bad side of it. There is a lot to compete for on every roster. That is no different in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where the Packers are holding their training camp.

It is a year of transition for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers is gone, and Jordan Love finally has his chance to cement his case as the quarterback of the Packers' future. He's had some highs and some lows, but that is to be expected for a first-year starter. However, a few Packers players have mostly had some lows. That doesn't mean they can't turn it around; with more camp and preseason games to go. But two players in particular could afford to stack some good days on top of each other.

Josh Myers

The Packers drafted Josh Myers, a center out of Ohio State, with the 62nd pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. One pick later, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Creed Humphrey, a center out of Oklahoma. The Packers… wish they could have that one back. Creed Humphrey graded out as the best center in ESPN's pass block win rate metric and the second-best center in their run block win rate metric. Josh Myers, on the other hand, has had trouble snapping the ball to his quarterbacks during training camp.

Of note – the Packers fumbled the opening exchange of the #1’s 2-minute drill. That’s the 5th time there’s been a botched exchange between center and quarterback during camp. 3 with Love – 2 with the backups. The center on all 5 – Josh Myers. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) August 6, 2023

Josh Myers' inconsistent play during his first two seasons and in camp has led to a brewing competition between him and second-year lineman Zach Tom for the starting center spot. Tom played a lot of right tackle last season for the Packers but can play anywhere on the offensive line. Something also worth noting is that backup left tackle Yosh Nijman, who graded out as the best offensive tackle in ESPN's pass rush win rate metric, has experience starting at right tackle and has done so in camp amidst this center competition. Myers has his work cut out for him to dig himself out of this hole and earn the starting center job.

Anders Carlson

Quarterback isn't the only area of transition for this Packers team. Mason Crosby has been the Packers' kicker for each of the last 16 seasons. But he is no longer on the roster after the team used a sixth-round pick to select Auburn kicker Anders Carlson (brother of Las Vegas Raiders' kicker Daniel Carlson). Mason Crosby had some turbulent seasons during his tenure in Green Bay but was mostly solid as a rock. Carlson, however, has been up and down. Carlson began camp 12-20 on field goal attempts. A 60% conversion rate simply won't cut it.

Packers rookie kicker Anders Carlson has started camp going 12/20 on his field goal attempts Luckily he has the best special teams coach in his corner 📈 pic.twitter.com/Mp0UsowHah — Hogg (@HoggNFL) August 2, 2023

However, during the Packers' family night practice scrimmage, Carlson bounced back in a big way. He went 8-9, with his only miss coming due to a botched snap.

One more for Carlson to finish final team period. He's good from 51 on the right hash. Eight makes in nine field-goal attempts tonight, with the one miss not his fault. Impressive from the rookie. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 6, 2023

Being a kicker is a tough gig in the NFL, especially for a rookie. Anders Carlson should be the Packers' kicker from day one, but making more kicks in camp and in preseason camp would be a big confidence boost for everyone involved.

Moving Forward

Josh Myers and Anders Carlson have had great moments so far in camp. They've had some rough ones. Those two just need to show some consistency going forward. Good thing for them that they have a couple more weeks of training camp and some preseason games to get back on track.