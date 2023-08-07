Early in the NFL preseason, defenses are almost always ahead of offenses, and Green Bay Packers training camp is no exception. Despite this normal dynamic, star cornerback Jaire Alexander had a message on Monday for first-time starting quarterback Jordan Love: It’s time to wake up!

When Love threw a bone-headed interception during a Packers training camp practice to start the week, the team’s Pro Bowl CB delivered a message that he seemingly wanted the quarterback, the entire offense, and even the media to hear.

“Jordan Love targets Romeo Doubs on a slant route to start term periods, and Darnell Savage undercuts it for an easy pick,” Packers beat reporter Ryan Wood wrote on Twitter. “Jaire Alexander tells the QB to wake up, loud enough for everyone to hear. It’s a Monday even in camp.”

As the Packers roll on toward their first NFL preseason game of the year vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, August 11, the entire team is invested in getting Jordan Love up to speed so that the franchise can have another seamless QB transition like they did a decade and a half ago with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

Reports on Love from Packers' 2023 NFL training camp are mixed. There are times he is making incredible throws, showing why he was worthy of a first-round pick in 2020. On other occasions, he has struggled to make basic plays, possibly showing why the team let him sit for three seasons.

Love needs to be good in his first season as a full-time starter, or the Packers are in trouble. Not only have they invested a lot in the current roster, but they also have no Plan B. Fifth-round rookie Sean Clifford and veteran journeyman Alex McGough, neither of whom have ever thrown an NFL pass, are the only backups currently on the Packers roster.