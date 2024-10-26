It's an important game for the Green Bay Packers. They've got a Week 8 clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars up next, and though, on paper, it seems like this is one the Packers have in the bag — no game in the NFL is a “gimme”.

Making things more complicated for the Packers is the fact that this is a road game. Lambeau Field has long been the friendly confines of the Pack, but Jacksonville, Florida looks like it's going to be hot (for a northern team) and muggy.

The Packers also have a massive NFC North clash with the Detroit Lions up next on the schedule, so this has all the makings of a classic trap game.

If the Packers are to avoid that trap, these three players need to step up in a big way in Week 8.

The Packers need Jaire Alexander to shut down Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jaguars are 2-5 so it has not been the best season, but they have found a very bright spot in the form of rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU.

Thomas checks in at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, so he's a big wideout but he also has deep-threat speed. This season, he's caught 30 passes for 513 yards and four touchdowns. He's averaging 4.3 catches per game and 73.3 yards per game receiving.

He's absolutely the type of player who has burned Green Bay's defense in the past, which is why the Pack need their star corner, Jaire Alexander, to step up and take him out of the game as much as possible.

Alexander is coming off a game against the Houston Texans that saw him hold Stefon Diggs to just 23 yards on five catches.

That's the type of game the Packers need Alexander to have against Thomas.

Jordan Love needs to play clean football

Packers quarterback Jordan Love has superstar potential. Some of the throws he makes are unbelievable. He's drawn comparisons to Packers' Hall of Famer Brett Favre, and he clearly learned a thing or two from his time backing up Aaron Rodgers.

The issue for Love is that he's been more Favre than Rodgers when it comes to interceptions. He's tied for the league lead in picks with eight, and he's done that in just five games (remember, he missed two games with an MCL injury).

If the Packers are to be a true Super Bowl contender, Love needs to start cleaning up those turnovers.

Love knows it too.

“I think, obviously, the interceptions are something I want to clean up and definitely improve on, being able to be clean with the ball,” Love said Wednesday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I think the big focus for us is to go a game on offense and have 100 percent ball security. That's definitely a big takeaway. There's always different reasons for interceptions, whether it's a bad read, a poorly thrown ball, things like that. There's so many different ways things happen. For me, definitely something I want to focus on moving forward.”

Love wants to work on it and there's no better time than the present. The Jaguars have only forced three turnovers this season. Sure, all three have been interceptions, but this is the perfect opportunity for Love to get his first “clean” game of the season.

He's thrown at least one interception in every game.

Christian Watson needs to be a legitimate deep threat

There's something about Christian Watson that opens up head coach Matt LaFleur's offense. Actually, we know what that something is. It's not a mystery. It's his otherworldly speed and athleticism.

When he's healthy, Watson is one of the best downfield threats in the NFL. The problem is that he's barely been fully healthy in his two and a half years in this league.

He saw the field against the Texans but just caught one pass for nine yards. The important thing is he came away from the game healthy, though. And yes, he's listed on the injury report for Week 8 as questionable, but he is expected to play against the Jaguars.

The Pack want this game to be as simple as possible with a huge clash with the Lions coming up, so getting out to a big lead early will be one of their goals.

They need Watson to be a true deep threat to open up LaFleur's offense, but also so he can once again put some points on the board.