With a Green Bay Packers Week 2 game scheduled against the Atlanta Falcons, a lot of eyes will be on Jordan Love and co. Ahead of the Packers-Falcons game, we'll be making our Packers Week 2 predictions.

Green Bay had a dominant win over the Chicago Bears in Week 1, with a score of 38-20. Heading into the game, Chicago was favored. Many expected the Bears to end their losing streak against Green Bay after trading away Aaron Rodgers and having Love take over at quarterback.

However, that wasn't the case, as Love played at a high level. The Packers' defense was elite in the game, getting pressure on Justin Fields and forcing turnovers. Green Bay will look to build on their Week 1 victory as they head into Week 2.

With that said, let's move on to our Packers Week 2 predictions.

3. Packers defense forces multiple turnovers

Green Bay's defense caused two turnovers for the Bears in Week 1, as they forced a Fields fumble and interception. The defense also had four sacks and seven tackles for loss. Green Bay's defense is elite, with great players at every level.

Star cornerback Jaire Alexander leads the secondary as an elite corner. Alexander can lockdown opposing teams' top receivers. In Week 1, he held DJ Moore to two catches for 25 yards. While Alexander leads the secondary, the Packers have a linebacker core led by De'Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker. Campbell had an All-Pro season with Green Bay in 2021, while Walker is a young linebacker in his second season. Walker played well in Week 1, with a pick-6.

The Packers also have a great pass rush with Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Lukas Van Ness, and Preston Smith. This pass-rusher corps can pressure the quarterback and force mistakes.

Against a young and unproven second-year quarterback in Desmond Ridder, Green Bay's defense should wreak havoc and cause multiple turnovers.

2. Jordan Love throws for 275-plus yards

Love had a great debut as the full-time starter for the Packers. Love threw for 245 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interception in Week 1. He came up big in crucial moments of the game, completing eight of 10 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns on third and fourth down.

Packers QB Jordan Love in Week 1 on 3rd & 4th down:

– 8-for-10

– 141 passing yards

– 2 TD, 0 INT At his best in gotta have it situations on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/o89BOeT4cC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 11, 2023

With Aaron Jones questionable for Week 2, Matt LaFleur may have to call more passing plays. This means Love will have more opportunities to rack up numbers. The run game will still have an impact, as AJ Dillon is still there to spearhead the rushing offense. However, they would likely lean more on the passing game if Jones is unable to play.

The Falcons have a good defense and made some great additions this offseason. However, the Packers have a great offensive line, and Love should have a good game in the air, throwing for 275-plus yards.

1. Packers win by two or more scores

Although Atlanta is a young, promising team, Green Bay looks further along in the process. They have an elite defense, a great offensive line, and young, talented weapons on offense. The Falcons are in a similar situation, with a good defense and a young offense with a ton of talent. Atlanta leans heavily on the run game with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. Ridder is a more raw quarterback than Love, which gives the Packers an edge in this game.

The talent that the Pack has on defense could spell trouble for Ridder and the Falcons' young offense. Green Bay has a great chance of winning in Week 2 and moving on to 2-0 on the season.