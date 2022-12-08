By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have had a season from hell. While it’s tough to bet that this current version of the four-time MVP is the new reality, question marks are certainly being raised about what the plan will be in the coming season.

It still appears as though Aaron Rodgers will return for 2023 in an attempt to redeem what’s been mostly a lost season. But 2024 is likely anyone’s guess. Not everyone can pull off the success on the wrong side of 40 as Tom Brady has been able to.

Jordan Love has been waiting on the wings for three seasons now. With the Packers needing to make a decision on his fifth-year option for 2024 in a few months, GM Brian Gutekunst claims he’s seen enough to make a call, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk:

“We’ve seen him for three years in practice, and doing the things that he’s doing,” Gutekunst said of Jordan Love. “There’s a stretch here where Aaron’s been banged up, where he’s had a lot of reps with the ones. I think it was great for him. It was great for us to see. But it was also just really, really good for him to experience game-planning each week.

Pressed further about whether he sees current Aaron Rodgers’ backup as a QB worthy of being a starter today, the Packers GM decisively answered in the affirmative for as much as he possibly can without on-field action.

“I do,” Gutekunst said, with a caveat. “You’ve got to go out and do it in real games, and all that. And I think that’s important. But all young quarterbacks go through a period of time where no matter what individual success, I think it takes them a little bit of time to win in this league. And that’s going to be important for Jordan whenever he gets his opportunity. But that’s a big part of it. I mean, it’s — learning within the game is very important for that development.”

It remains to be seen exactly when Jordan Love gets those valuable snaps that Gutekunst emphasizes he needs. But it’s looking clear that the Packers want him to stick around longer if the opportunity finally arises.