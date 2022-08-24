Samori Toure among 4 Packers players who need a big preseason Week 3 ahead of 53-man roster cuts

Following the Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 preseason game, the final Packers roster cuts are due and the official 2022 Packers 53-man roster will be revealed. Before that time, several players have a chance to step up and make their case to stay with the team. If these players don’t play well vs. the Chiefs, it could mark the end of their stay in Green Bay. For example, the Samori Toure Packers Era could end before it even begins.

Toure, along with these three other players, has one last chance to impress Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst, and the rest of the Packers organization before the final Packers roster cuts.

Here are four players who need a big preseason Week 3 ahead of the Packers 53-man roster cuts and what the coaching staff will be looking for to make their final decision.

Packers players who need big preseason Week 3 ahead of 53-man roster cuts

WR Samori Toure

After the Davante Adams trade this offseason, the Packers reloaded at wide receiver through free agency and the NFL draft. The team signed Sammy Watkins and drafted Christian Watson (No. 34) and Romeo Doubs (No. 132). These players — along with incumbents Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Amari Rogers — seem like locks for the Packers 53-man roster.

That leaves seventh-round pick Samori Toure (No. 258) and fourth-year wideout Juwann Winfree as the candidates for the final WR slot ahead of the last Packers roster cuts.

This will be a hard decision between the two players. Both are talented pass-catcher, but Winfree’s punt and kick return ability probably put him over the edge. If Toure doesn’t make the Packers 53-man roster, they’d love to have him on the practice squad, but don’t be surprised if another team scoops him up.

RB Tyler Goodson

Juwann Winfree’s return ability might spell the end of the Samori Toure Packers experiment. However, it could be the opposite story for Tyler Goodson vs. Patrick Taylor battle at running back.

Goodson, an undrafted rookie out of Iowa, is more explosive, a better return man, and a more skilled runner and pass catcher than Taylor. However, it may come down to pass protection during the final Packers roster cuts.

Matt LaFleur has admitted as much to reporters. The head coach recently said about Goodson (h/t The Athletic), “As you guys know, the big jump from college to the National Football League is usually in pass pro for these guys. They just haven’t been exposed to a lot of that, and being able to protect our passer is first and foremost.”

If that is truly first and foremost, Taylor has the edge. That said, if Goodson can have a monster game against the Chiefs, a place on the Packers 53-man roster could become available.

TE Tyler Davis

Tyler Davis has not performed well this preseason. The third-year pro has dropped passes, fumbled, and committed penalties in practices and preseason games alike. This does not usually bode well for making the Packers 53-man roster.

However, no other TE has stepped up and claimed Davis’ spot on the depth chart. Alizé Mack, Nate Becker, nor Sal Cannella have made a solid case to not be among the final Packers roster cuts, so Davis is likely in.

Still, it would be nice if Davis had a good final preseason game to put ease the doubts surrounding him. If not, as teams around the league let players go, a free agent TE could pop up and end Davis’ time with Green Bay.

OLB Kobe Jones

On the defensive side of the ball, pass-rusher Kobe Jones is the player who needs a big Week 3 preseason game ahead of the final Packers 53-man roster announcement.

Jones is a 2021 undrafted rookie from Mississippi State. He has played well this preseason during his competition with Tipa Galeai and La’Darius Hamilton. He had five tackles and a sack in the Week 1 preseason game vs. the San Francisco 49ers and made big plays in joint practices.

This last OLB spot is probably the closest positional battle in Green Bay right now. So, how Jones, Galeai, and Hamilton do in Week 3 of the preseason will likely determine which one survives the final Packers roster cuts.