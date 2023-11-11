The Green Bay Packers visit the Pittsburgh Steelers as we continue our NFL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Green Bay Packers (3-5) travel to the Steel City to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Packers-Steelers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Jordan Love has been the has been the starter all season, and he has not been great. However, he has shown some flashes of being very good. Love has passed for 1,720 yards, and 12 touchdowns in the eight games. He has also rushed for two touchdowns. Aaron Jones, and A.J. Dillon have been splitting time in the backfield, but Jones is dealing with an injury. They have a combined three rushing touchdowns.

The Steelers are 5-3, but it almost seems like luck. Kenny Pickett has been the starter, but he is not playing very well. He has passed for 1,490 yards, but his completion percentage is just 61.3 percent, and he has thrown just six touchdowns. Najee Harris is the lead back, but he is averaging just 3.8 yards per carry. He has two touchdowns, as well. T.J. Watt is one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. He has 9.5 sacks this season, and is constantly putting pressure on the quarterback.

Here are the Bills-Jets NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Packers-Steelers Odds

Green Bay Packers: +3 (+100)

Pittsburgh Steelers: -3 (-122)

Over: 38.5 (-114)

Under: 38.5 (-106)

How to Watch Packers vs. Steelers Week 10

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

The Steelers offense is what holds them back from being one of the best teams in the NFL. The Packers need to take advantage of that. The Packers allow less than 200 yards passing per game, and that is what they need to focus on in this one. George Pickens is a very good receiver, and the Packers need to shut him down. If Green Bay can frustrate Pickett, and force some bad throws and turnovers, they will cover the spread. Pittsburgh does not rush the ball very well, so the Packers should be able to shut that down. If their defense steps up, they will cover the spread.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

The Steelers do give up a lot of yards on defense, but they play a bend, don't break type of defense. Pittsburgh allows just 20.3 yards per game, and they have forced 16 turnovers. Those 16 turnovers are the third-most in the NFL. Pittsburgh should be able to have a good game in this one, as well. Love tends to struggle on offense, and he can be forced into making bad decisions. On the season, Love has thrown eight interceptions. Pittsburgh should be able to cover this spread if their defense keeps it up.

Final Packers-Steelers Prediction & Pick

This game will not feature a lot of points. I think both teams will struggle to score. It would not be surprising to see both teams score below 21 points. For that reason, I am going to take the under, even though the over/under is not very high. As for the winner, I am going to take the Steelers to cove the spread. They are three-point favorites, and I expect them to win this game by at least that amount.

Final Packers-Steelers Prediction & Pick: Steelers -3 (-122), Under 38.5 (-106)