The Denver Broncos are not expected to compete for a championship this season, but Coach Sean Payton's group has what it takes to make it an interesting year in the Mile High City.

Denver's Bo Nix is a big reason for optimism, and now it's been announced that Nix will get the nod for Sunday night's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

The news was revealed by reporter Ari Meirov amid receiver Courtland Sutton's high praise of the Broncos signal caller. Meanwhile, Sean Payton revealed his take on the specific point in time when he knew Nix would become the Broncos' leader on offense.

Nix and the Broncos have a lot to prove this season. A takedown of Jordan Love and the Pack could ramp up expectations, and confidence, heading into the 2024-2025 NFL calendar year.

Bo Nix's outlook for 2024-2025 season

There's no way to sugarcoat this: the Denver Broncos almost certainly will not win the Super Bowl in 2025, barring a 1983 Dan Marino-esque rookie season from Nix and a combination of incredible luck akin to the 1980 ‘Miracle On Ice' Team USA hockey championship.

That being said, Nix and the Broncos have what it takes to put the fear of God into their opponents this season, and it starts with Nix's quick trigger finger at the QB position. Football fans have all seen what Payton can do as the head coach of a team with a sharp, accurate quarterback with a quick release (in the case of Drew Brees, of course), and that is just part of the reason why the Broncos are a dark horse team capable of playing spoiler this season.

Nix won't throw for 4,500 yards, but a season on par with Lamar Jackson's 3,600 plus yard effort last season as a passer is not out of the realm of possibility.

Broncos' receiving corps outlook

Nix and backup quarterback Zach Wilson decided to spread the wealth in the Broncos' first preseason game. Both were incredibly accurate and sharp from the QB position, finishing a combined 25-for-34 passing.

Sutton, Blake Watson, Lukas Krull, Hunter Kampmoyer, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Brandon Johnson all had 20-plus receiving yards during their 34-30 win against Coach Shane Steichen's Indianapolis Colts.

Big offseason addition Josh Reynolds had one catch for 11 yards. Expect Reynolds to be a bigger factor during the regular season as he seeks to atone for last season's playoff disappoint against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game with Coach Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions.

The receiving corps, isn't the league's best by any stretch of the imagination, but it is solid. The Broncos clearly have the talent to be one of the best passing teams in the NFL.

Now, it's up to Nix and Coach Payton to fine tune their attention prior to the regular season with Coach Mike Macdonald, Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks awaiting their arrival for Week One's kickoff in The City of Flowers.