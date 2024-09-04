ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It will be a “battle of green” in a stadium that does not appreciate the color as the Green Bay Packers meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday at Arena Corinthians in São Paolo, Brazil. It's an extraordinary Brazilian battle as we share our NFL odds series while making a Packers-Eagles prediction, and pick to start the NFL season.

The Packers went 9-8 last season. After going 2-5 to start the season, they went 7-3 to end the season. Then, they defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the wildcard before falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

Jordan Love passed for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions and will return this season. Meanwhile, the Packers signed Josh Jacobs to a contract to take over for Aaron Jones. Jayden Reed is back after catching 64 passes for 793 yards and eight touchdowns. Likewise, Romeo Doubs had 59 catches for 674 yards and eight scores and will also return. Dontayvion Wicks had 39 receptions for 581 yards and four scores. The defense was solid. Quay Walker led the way with 118 tackles. Additionally, Rashan Gary was solid at rushing the passer with nine sacks.

The Eagles went 11-6 last season. After starting 10-1, they stumbled down the stretch, going 1-5 during the last six games before fading in the NFC Wildcard Round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jalen Hurts thrived, passing for 3,858 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions while rushing 157 times for 605 yards and 15 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley is the new free-agent addition in Philadelphia after signing a three-year $37 million contract. The receiving core will remain stout, with AJ Brown, Devonte Smith, and Dallas Goedert all back. Significantly, Brown caught 106 passes for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Smith had 81 catches for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns. Likewise, Goedert hauled in 59 passes for 592 yards and three scores.

The Packers lead the head-to-head series 28-18. However, the teams have not met since November 27. 2022, when the Eagles won a wild one 40-33. Green Bay is 6-4 in the last 10 games between the teams.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Packers-Eagles Odds

Green Bay Packers: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +120

Philadelphia Eagles: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 48.5 (-115)

Under: 48.5 (-105)

How to Watch Packers vs. Eagles

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Packers have a great chance to win this game if they can continue their momentum from last season. Additionally, it won't take much if they execute their plays properly.

Love looks to take strides and improve his decision-making. While he ended the season strongly, he started slowly. Love cannot afford to do that this season, especially against a team as good as the Eagles. Ultimately, the best way to help Love would be to establish Josh Jacobs as the star running back. The wide receiving core of Doubs, Reed, Wicks, and Christian Watson will be elusive and tough to hard. Expect them to all have a role in this one.

The defense will look different after the Packers fired defensive coordinator Joe Berru and signed former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley to run the defense. Therefore, the goal is to avoid allowing teams to march down the field as the San Francisco 49ers did in the NFC Divisional Round. Green Bay will also switch from a 3-4 scheme to a 4-3 scheme.

The Packers will cover the spread if Love can make some plays and Jacobs can get some running room. Then, the defense must account for Hurts, Barkley, and all the receivers.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Eagles will look to improve significantly this season. However, they need to execute their playcalling to have a strong start in Brazil.

Hurts will run all over the place. Yet, he will be much more effective if the Eagles can utilize Barkley and use him as a weapon at the goal line. Kenneth Gainwell and rookie Will Shipley may also get turns running the ball to keep Barkley fresh. Also, the core of Brown, Smith, and Goedert will be all over the place. Also, the offense will get a new play-caller as Nick Sirianni turns the decision-making to Kellen Moore.

The defense allowed the third-most points last season, so a change was needed. One significant change is the signing of linebacker Devin White.

The Eagles will cover the spread if they can establish the run using the Hurts-Barkley double threat. Moreover, the defense must stop the run, isolating Jacobs and forcing Love to beat them.

Final Packers-Eagles Prediction & Pick

The Packers will be a good team this season. However, they started slowly last season, and facing the Eagles to start this season will be challenging. Expect the Eagles to find some ways to run the ball and move the chains. Ultimately, Hurts and Barkley will run wild at times and put the Packers on their defensive heels. While we do see this game going down to the wire, we also see the Eagles finding a way to cover the spread in the end.

Final Packers-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Eagles: -2.5 (-115)