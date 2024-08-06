The Philadelphia Eagles had one of the best pickups this offseason as they signed running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley is coming to the Eagles from the New York Giants. The Eagles have been one of the top teams in the league in recent years, but they did not end last season on a high note as they limped to the finish line after a 10-1 start. Philadelphia is hoping that Barkley can help change their fortunes this season.

Saquon Barkley is currently preparing for his first season with his new team, and he is in attack mode. He is doing everything at full speed without fear.

“My biggest takeaway from the book was being okay with adapting to things and to attack and adapt,” Barkley said, according to an article from nj.com. “That’s how I want to focus on this whole camp. With everything I do, if I mess up or make a mistake, I’ll do it at full speed. I want to go out there, try to make plays, do it full speed, attack, and whatever happens, adapt and be ready. You have to trust your faith. There’s no need to have fear when you have faith.”

Barkley also understands that his role with this offense is going to look different depending on the game. He is ready for whatever the Eagles need from him.

“There might be some games where I have to watch DeVonta [Smith], A.J. [Brown], Dallas [Goedert], and Jalen [Hurts]throw the ball 40 times and throw for 400 yards, and I have to buckle up and pass protect as best I can,” Barkley added. “There are also going to be some games where I might have to carry the ball 25 or 30 times. When your goal is to go out there and win and compete for a championship, and that’s actually what you want to do, it doesn’t matter how you get it done. I think we have those guys in this locker room who share that same mindset. When you all play at a high level, you want the accolades that come along with it, but the main thing is to win football games, and I think we have that mindset here.”

Saquon Barkley is doing a good job with the transition

Going to a new team can be a tough transition, and this is the first time that he has had to do that. He has spent all six years of his career with the Giants, and now he is with a division rival. So far, it sounds like the transition is going well.

“That all comes with reps,” Barkley said. “I think I’m getting a really good feel for those guys up front right now and I think we’re running the ball pretty well. There are always things you can improve, but that comes with reps and practicing with each other and trusting each other. I also talk with them and see what they like and what they don’t like while also seeing how we can play with the defense with the way that Stout [Jeff Stoutland], Kellen [Moore], and all those guys are scheming it up and putting us into positions to be successful.”

Saquon Barkley is one of the best running backs in the NFL, and it is going to be exciting to see him play with his new team.