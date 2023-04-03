Get ready to spread some marmalade — Paddington will be back very soon in the third film in the franchise, Paddington in Peru, which recently received a huge production update.

Paddington 2 came out in 2017 in many international markets, making it nearly six years since we’ve seen a new Paddington adventure on the silver screen. In an exclusive from Deadline’s Andreas Wiseman, it appears that Paddington in Peru is gearing up for production and is set to start this summer on July 24.

Not much is known about Paddington in Peru, but as the title would suggest, the red hat-sporting bear will probably be returning to his Peruvian roots in the third film of the franchise. StudioCanal (who is fully financing the film) and Heyday, known for their collaborations on the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, will reunite once again on Paddington in Peru with David Heyman, Rosie Allison with Rob Silva set as producers and Paul King, Tim Wellspring, Jeffrey Clifford, Anna Marsh, and Ron Halpern set as executive producers.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The story comes from Paul King, Simon Farnaby, and Mark Burton while Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont will write the screenplay. Dougal Wilson — known for his work on commercials and music videos for the likes of Coldplay and LCD Soundsystem — will be making his feature-length debut as director of Paddington in Peru, taking over for Paul King.

Cast details are unknown at this point. In Deadline’s exclusive, they report that it looks as though Paddington in Peru will feature a mixture of a new and returning voice cast. Ben Whishaw, who was recently seen in the Academy Award-nominated Women Talking, voiced Paddington in the previous two films.

The Paddington franchise is one of the most successful franchises running. Between the two films Paddington and Paddington 2, the franchise has grossed over $500 million worldwide and has been acclaimed by critics (how could someone cost Paddington 2 a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes?). Here’s hoping that Paddington in Peru can continue that success.