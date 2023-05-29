Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The San Diego Padres are reportedly signing catcher Gary Sanchez to a major league deal, according to MLB Insider Hector Gomez.

Gary Sanchez just had a brief stint with the New York Mets, playing in three games, hitting .167, according to Fangraphs. The Padres currently have catchers Austin Nola and Brett Sullivan on the roster.

It has been an eventful last couple of months for Sanchez. He originally signed a minor-league deal with the San Francisco Giants. He performed poorly in his time in the minor leagues with the Giants, and was never called up. He was then released. Shortly after that, Gary Sanchez signed the deal with the Mets.

After his short-lived stint with the Mets, he is joining a Padres team that is loaded with talent, but disappointing so far this season. They have a 24-29 record so far this season, and sit in fourth place in the National League West behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants.

Juan Soto is having a great season, but the team is hoping for more from big offseason acquisition Xander Bogaerts and is waiting on the return of Manny Machado.

It is unknown what role Sanchez will have with the team, or how long he will remain with the team. It is safe to assume Sanchez wants some stability after playing all over this season. He was with the Yankees for a long time, and viewed as one of their top young players. After spending the 2022 season with the Twins, it has been an adventure for Sanchez.