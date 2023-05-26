The Gary Sanchez reclamation project has hit another snag. The New York Mets designated the catcher and DH for assignment Thursday, according to the New York Post’s Mike Puma, just a week after he was called up to the MLB roster.

Sanchez’s return to New York gave the Mets much-needed depth at the backstop and presented the veteran with an opportunity to re-establish himself at the top level. He was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse on May 18th and logged just one hit in three games. Tomas Nido coming off the 10-day IL always threatened to make this a brief union, but the decision gives a whole new meaning to the phrase “cup of coffee.”

Sanchez barely took a sip before likely finding himself back on the open market. If no team claims the two-time All-Star, he will be a free agent for the second time this month (opted out of contract with San Francisco Giants after he did not make MLB roster). There was hope he could quickly flash the considerable power that made him a promising young talent with the New York Yankees in the mid-to-late 2010s.

With Nido being the superior defensive catcher and top prospect Francisco Alvarez figuring things out in the batter’s box, Sanchez simply ran out of opportunities in Queens. Each time he is dismissed from a club, it becomes more difficult to find a new home.

Yet, 154 career home runs since 2016 could make him appealing to another organization. A big bat in this era of baseball can revive any flatlining career.

Just not in New York.