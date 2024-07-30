Mike Shildt and the San Diego Padres hope to continue their ascent in the NL West standings. After winning seven out of their last 10 games, they are inching closer to chasing down the Los Angeles Dodgers. So, what did the front office do in hopes of gaining more momentum before the postseason? It looks like they pulled off a big move in the MLB Trade Deadline involving the Pittsburgh Pirates and Martin Perez.

The Padres are getting more depth at the pitcher spot by acquiring Martin Perez in the MLB Trade Deadline, per Francys Romero. Mike Shildt had to give up Ronaldys Jimenez, their left-handed pitching prospect, in this trade with the Pirates.

Shildt is getting a starting pitcher who is just a year removed from winning the World Series with the Texas Rangers. However, a point of concern entering the MLB Trade Deadline was Perez's momentum. The Pirates could not get much production out of him despite being of the squad's starting pitchers. To put it into perspective, Perez totaled a meager 5.20 ERA throughout 16 games with the Pirates. He also had a 2-5 win-loss record alongside a 1.65 WHIP. All of which was a far cry from the production that he put out with the Rangers.

The Padres could be banking on Shildt's veteran acumen and ability to bounce back in the lead-up to the postseason. His experience with the World Series-winning Rangers is invaluable. The composure he showed in that run also cannot be taught to most pitchers. Admittedly, that Pirates stint proved that he needed to work on some of his throws. However, there is less pressure on his shoulders because he will be playing with Dylan Cease, Michael King, and Matt Waldron. With the looming return of Yu Darvish by September, all Martinez has to do is play the way he did last season.

Was it a good MLB trade deadline move for the Padres and Pirates?

Shildt definitely got what he wanted while waiting for Darvish to recover. They were in need of more pitching help and that is exactly what they got with this move for Martinez.

However, the same might not be applicable to the Pirates. Jimenez, the guy they got in return, was only able to pitch in six innings during his rookie campaign. However, he has all the potential to be an ace despite being just 18 years old. He only allowed a single run with batters recording a meager .100 against him. This means that Jimenez might have the tools to pop off but he will take some time to develop.