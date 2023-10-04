The San Francisco Giants are in a weird spot. Their recent dismissal of Gabe Kapler suggests they have big ambitions, but the current roster does not really support that notion. Furthermore, retaining president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi after he failed to make the necessary moves to build a postseason-caliber roster just adds more confusion around the franchise.

There is a potential managerial candidate who is adept at navigating confusion and roster deficiencies, however. And he could maybe use a change of scenery himself, or rather a return to a familiar one.

Bob Melvin is the perfect person to be the Giants' new manager. He possesses the experience, credibility and instincts to take the team where management demands. It would be unwise to overlook him because of the mess with the San Diego Padres. There are extenuating circumstances there that should afford the longtime skipper some leeway.

San Francisco needs strong leadership in their clubhouse, particularly in a crowded National League. Zaidi is sending a deafening message that a postseason appearance is the only acceptable result. If the Padres fire Bob Melvin, the Giants must hire him to meet that goal in 2024.

A lot of early speculation in the industry that Bob Melvin would be a fit for the Giants' managerial vacancy if he parts ways with the Padres. He and Farhan know each other, of course, from their A's days together. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) September 29, 2023

Why Giants need to trust Bob Melvin

As already mentioned, San Diego's massive failures (82-80) will make this potential hire a major turnoff for many fans. A squad that loaded with high-end talent cannot miss the MLB playoffs. There is no denying that fact. In addition to those concerns, Melvin might be older than the current regime prefers. But none of those reasons invalidate his ample qualifications for the role.

Melvin has won 90 games or more in a season with the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks and Oakland Athletics. Achieving success in those places carries substantial weight. Ironically, he did not reach that mark with the stacked Padres but did guide them to the NLCS last year. You see the resume. Clearly, this guy has a knack for bringing either embattled, financially-strapped or historically unsuccessful franchises to relevancy.

The Giants had a pristine reputation for being a well-run ballclub under Bruce Bochy. Three World Series championships in five years will have that effect. The perception remained after Gabe Kapler led them to an improbable 107-win campaign in 2021. Though, all it took was one September collapse (9-18 record) for public opinion to change.

Giants need a makeover, and a proven winner

San Fran still has a solid pitching staff and potentially some promising players like catcher Patrick Bailey and shortstop Marco Luciano. The team is not talented enough, though, to realistically contend for a title right now. With such an uphill climb in an NL that includes perennial powerhouses like the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, the Giants must secure an X-factor.

Yes, Shohei Ohtani obviously fits that bill, but even if they win that coveted sweepstakes, an anchor is needed. Bob Melvin can steady this ship and help it sail to a place it sees all too rarely these days- the postseason. He did so in the Bay before, earning six postseason berths in 11 seasons with the Athletics. Year after year, his club left fans baffled by their consistent regular season excellence.

Of course, Melvin and the A's could never make it work in October. Their limited resources capped their ceiling and made them nothing more than a nice story. San Francisco will give the three-time Manager of the Year a greater chance to break through in high-stakes competition, though. I know what you're thinking. “But what about San Diego.”

Padres not the dream fit for Bob Melvin we all expected

Everyone thought that if you put a savvy small-market skipper like Melvin on an organization willing to spend money, then big results would follow. In essence, they were right. Under his guidance, the Padres went farther than they had been in 25 years. Still, the tenure has been a bumpy ride filled with plenty of nausea.

Beyond an inexplicable 2023 season that included a startling 2-12 record in extra innings, the Padres were plagued by inner turmoil. Melvin and general manager AJ Preller reportedly have a toxic working relationship, with many believing there is no path forward together. So although ownership is backing both of them, a split might be inevitable.

If Melvin is ultimately fired or decides to leave on his own terms, Farhan Zaidi must pick up the phone. The Giants can potentially present a more amicable environment for the baseball veteran. They can then restore a winning culture and be the envy of their NL West foe.

Besides, things worked out pretty well the last time they poached a manager from the Padres.