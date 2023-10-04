The Los Angeles Angels have decided to move in a different direction with regard to the manager position. Phil Nevin is not coming back to reprise his role as the team's skipper, with Los Angeles deciding not to pick up their option on him for the 2023 MLB campaign.

A day after the announcement was made about his fate in LA, Nevin released a heartfelt statement thanking the Angels ownership and the management for providing him the chance to manage the club (h/t Sam Blum of The Athletic).

“I want to take this time to thank Perry and the Moreno family for giving me the opportunity to manage my hometown team. Growing up just down the road from Angel Stadium and being here through my days at Cal State Fullerton, I've said it many times, it was a dream job for me and that will never change. It pains me that we did not get this done for this city and our great fans but I am incredibly proud of the dedication, effort and cohesion of everyone who was part of my staff and everyone involved in the daily operations of the team. I know I leave with this being a better place and a bright future with many great young players. I will miss the daily work together but our relationships will last a lifetime. This will always be my home and I will always root for the Angels. Go Halos!!”

Nevin was originally hired by the Angels in 2021 to be their third base coach. He would assume an interim managerial role in 2022 following the dismissal of Joe Maddon. Nevin, who played in the majors for 12 seasons, was later promoted to become the permanent manager of the Halos. Nevin went 46-60 as the Angels manager in 2022 then 73-89 in what turned out to be his final year with the club.

With Phil Nevin out of the picture, the Angels' offseason just got even more interesting, as finding a new manager now becomes one of the chief priorities in the offseason for the Angels, who last appeared in an MLB postseason game in 2013.