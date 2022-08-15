‘Every single time I face that dude I’m drilling him’: Fernando Tatis Jr’s PED suspension draws hot take from former Red Sox All-Star

Fernando Tatis Jr’s PED suspension took the MLB world by storm. There have been no shortage of reactions from many different people. However, former Boston Red Sox All-Star closer Jonathan Papelbon offered one of the spiciest and more controversial takes yet on the San Diego Padres’ shortstop, per Fox News.

“This whole Tatis stuff, man, it almost enrages me,” Papelbon said. “I worked my a** off so long and so hard and did it the right way. For me, to see something like that, it hurts me so bad. I’ll tell you right now – if I was pitching, every single time I face that dude I’m drilling him. I don’t care if I’m bringing in a run and losing the game.”

Jonathan Papelbon, a 6-time MLB All-Star, was known as one of the most fiery players in baseball. He often showed plenty of emotion on the mound. He also got into a fight with teammate Bryce Harper during his time on the Washington Nationals. So it isn’t all that shocking to see him say this about Fernando Tatis Jr.

But Tatis Jr isn’t the only player on his list.

“Yeah. Manny Machado. Sammy Sosa. I can go on and on. The thing is, it’s a mutual respect from the players and all that’s gone. I feel like that’s what’s missing from the game.”

Papelbon isn’t the only former All-Star to weigh in on the Fernando Tatis Jr situation. New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, who used PEDs himself, had a more sentimental approach to the news.

Regardless of your thoughts on Fernando Tatis Jr, there is no question that his PED usage is awful for baseball.