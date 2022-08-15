Alex Rodriguez gets brutally honest on Fernando Tatis Jr PED debacle, Hall of Fame chances

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter made their first public appearances alongside one another since 2014 on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Jeter and A-Rod had dealt with tension between one another throughout their careers. But the former New York Yankees’ legendary duo have seemingly moved past their differences. However, Rodriguez got brutally honest on the reason he isn’t in the MLB Hall of Fame… PEDs, via Talkin’ Baseball.

“I have no regrets, no excuses for my behavior,” Rodriguez said. “It is on me. We will talk about the Tatis thing later, I wish that a lot of these young players, who I admire so much, would learn from my stupidity and my debacle.”

He then discussed the impact of his decision on players such as Fernando Tatis Jr.

“It almost brings me to tears to see a kid like Tatis, who’s 23-years old, that for the rest of his career he’s just going to play it out,” Alex Rodriguez said. “There’s probably no Hall of Fame. I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame probably because of my own mistake. And that’s heartbreaking for me. It’s heartbreaking to explain that to my daughters. But that’s on me.”

Fernando Tatis Jr was recently suspended 80 games for PED usage. The young shortstop was emerging as the face of baseball last year. However, injuries have kept him out of game action in 2022. And the suspension will take him out of the running for the face of the game.

As for Alex Rodriguez, his reputation is completely tarnished following his own PED debacle. Despite posting one of the most impressive stat lines in MLB history, A-Rod will not be going to the MLB hall of Fame because of his decision. But it is respectable to see him owning up to his mistake.