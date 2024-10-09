The NLDS matchup between division rivals San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers has been an emotionally-charged affair. But so far, it's the Padres that have come out on top against the reigning NL West champion. In Game 3 of the series, the Padres managed to secure a 6-5 victory, thanks in large part to another solid night at the plate from star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr.

Tatis was at the center of a controversial moment in Game 2 when fans at Dodger Stadium threw objects towards the Padres right fielder's vicinity before the start of the bottom of the seventh inning. But in the end, it's Tatis and the Padres who are thus far getting the last laugh.

The crowd at Petco Park was raucous, fitting for a Padres side that has everyone playing their hearts out. And Tatis couldn't help but express his awe over the support he and his team have been getting especially now that they're only one win away from advancing back to the NLCS.

“It’s just amazing. It’s amazing. It’s a beautiful time to be here. Man, what can I say? We still have a lot of work to do, but one step at a time. Definitely one step at a time,” Tatis said in his postgame interview on FOX Sports 1, via MLB.com.

Indeed, the Padres cannot afford to get ahead of themselves. The Dodgers were the best team in the MLB in 2024 (regular season record-wise) for a reason. They can put runs on the board in a hurry, as evidenced by Teoscar Hernandez's grand slam that cut the Padres' lead from five runs to one.

But Tatis and the Padres have made it a point to put their feet on the gas pedal from the first pitch onwards. They may not have started Game 3 off the way they did in Games 1 and 2 (taking an early lead), but they wasted no time in imposing their will on the ballgame as they scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning.

“Just coming out the gate with a foot on the pedal. We’re going since first pitch of the game, and we’re showing up. That’s the energy that we need. That’s the energy that we have been putting on. That’s the right way to start playoff games,” Tatis added.

Padres give Dodgers deja vu of 2022 NLDS

With the Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies currently down 2-1 in the NLDS, the current MLB playoff format continues to be a major pain point for those who receive byes from the Wild Card series. But the Padres will not care; they are well on their way to upsetting the Dodgers yet again, especially with a Game 4 at Petco Park on the horizon.

The Padres have simply made a habit out of scoring in bunches against the Dodgers. In Game 2, they turned a fairly close contest into a romp after going on a home run barrage late in the game, and then in Game 3, they essentially sealed the win by catching fire in the bottom of the second inning.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is making up for lost time. He was not present during the Padres' run to the NLCS in 2022 due to suspension and injuries, but now, he is asserting himself into the proceedings, being the bane of the Dodgers' existence in the process. He is now slashing .500/.571/.1417 in three NLDS games to go along with three home runs and five runs batted in, which are eye-popping numbers to say the least.