Moments before Teoscar Hernandez swatted a grand slam to give the Los Angeles Dodgers new life in Game 3 of the NLDS, what was a bad night became much worse.

Down 6-1 to the San Diego Padres, Miguel Rojas left the game with an injury he appeared to incur while running to third base. Manager Dave Roberts saw it happen and promptly replaced him with pinch runner Andy Pages. He was able to leave the game under his own power, but appeared in visible pain.

Pages moved to centerfield the next inning with Tommy Edman taking Rojas' spot at shortstop.

Rojas dealt with a groin injury at the end of the regular season and USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that is what led to his exit on Tuesday. The Dodgers' shortstop also exited the team's September 25 game, also against the Padres, with groin tightness. He did not appear in any of their four remaining regular season games after that, but returned for Game 1 of the NLDS last week.

Rojas is 2-8 so far this series. The Dodgers did not immediately release more information about his status.

It has been a career year for Rojas, who at 35 years old, hit .283 with a 113 OPS+. He also played a steady shortstop and was integral in keeping the Dodgers' lineup as potent as it was while Mookie Betts missed a significant chunk of the season with a hand injury.

The veteran infielder isn't the only Dodger battling injury in this series. Freddie Freeman was a game-time decision up until just a couple hours before Game 3 as he deals with an ankle injury. Fielding a ball at first base in the fourth inning, FS1 cameras showed him also in pain. This is October, however, and Freeman remained in the game.

Freeman came up to bat the following inning and flew out to left field against Michael King. He is now 2-10 this series.