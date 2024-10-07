Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers had so many moments, there was too much to cram into one article. The postgame shakedown provided fun and intriguing quotes from both sides, ranging from the rift between Manny Machado and Jack Flaherty to Jurickson Profar's troll job in the bottom of the first inning.

Profar deked everyone in Dodger Stadium when he robbed a home run from Mookie Betts. The ball was driven into the left field seats, only for Profar to snag it out of a sea of hands to secure the out. The Padres outfielder waited a few seconds before revealing he caught the ball, leaving everyone watching stunned as he tossed it back to the infield.

His San Diego teammates enjoyed that moment as much as Profar did.

“Bro, he’s an idiot,” Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill said, per The Athletic. “That was hilarious, though. He’s having fun. He’s playing like a little kid, and I love that.”

Profar added a pair of base hits to his box score, though he was one of two Padres starters who did not score in their 10-2 triumph. Still, Profar contributed on both sides of the ball and endured a tough stretch of treatment from the fans later in the game.

People in the crowd began to throw objects onto the playing field – including baseballs in Profar's direction – during the seventh inning with the game still close (4-1 Padres lead). The game was stopped for about 10 minutes while the debris was cleaned up and Dodger fans booed at the mess they created.

Padres ride dominant win home for Game 3

The victory and the nature in which it was done is huge for San Diego's confidence the rest of the series. With home-field advantage rolling the Padres way for the final three games, they have an opportunity to put the Dodgers away at home just as they did in the 2022 NLDS.

The Padres carried a wire-to-wire win in Game 2, scoring in the first inning and never trailing. Their power explosion in the eighth and ninth innings showed they're capable of busting a game open in the blink of an eye.

San Diego hit four home runs in the final two innings, scoring six runs to extend their lead to nine before Los Angeles put one on the board in the bottom of the ninth.

Momentum is huge in a five-game series and it can turn on a dime with any given pitch. The Padres have all the momentum in this series but the Dodgers have the talent and charisma to lock back in. Game 3 essentially becomes a must-win for both sides as it will be extremely difficult to win two straight against opposition of this caliber.

It was inevitable for this series pitting two great rivals against each other to get a little chippy. Tensions boiled in Game 2 at Chavez Ravine. The repsonse from the San Diego crowd Tuesday will speak volumes to the nature of the two fanbases. Of course, things will be easier for Padres fans if San Diego can duplicate its Game 2 performance.