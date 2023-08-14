The Baltimore Orioles are across the country to take on the San Diego Padres for the start of a three game series. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we give you an Orioles-Padres prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Orioles are the second best team in baseball, and they are atop the AL East division. Baltimore is three games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays, so the division race is still very tight. The Orioles have won seven of their last 10 games, and they are coming off a weekend series win in Seattle. Five of the Orioles' regular lineup pieces are batting .270 or over this year. As a team, the Orioles are just middle of the pack offensively, but their pitching staff picks up slack. Baltimore's bullpen is very good. They have the fourth most saves in the MLB, and their starting pitchers have the 10th most quality starts.

The Padres have been unsuccessful this season. They are six games under .500, and trail the third wild card spot by 5.5 games. That wild card spot is still attainable, but the Padres have some work to do. San Diego needs to win a lot of games down the stretch if they want to make the playoffs. However, the Padres have won just three of their last 10 games, and they have lot three straight series. Over the weekend, San Diego lost two of three to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres will need to start winning some more games if they want to turn their season around in the last month and a half.

Grayson Rodriguez will start for the Orioles while Yu Darvish gets the ball for the Padres.

Here are the Orioles-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Padres Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-182)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+150)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Padres

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

TV: MASN, Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Grayson Rodriguez is on a good stretch of four starts. In his last four starts, Rodriguez has thrown 23 2/3 innings, allowed just seven runs on 14 hits, struck out 20, and walked eight. He has been able to jold teams down, and keep the Orioles in ball games. Those starts came against some pretty good teams, too. If Rodriguez can have that same type of start in this game, the Orioles will cover the spread.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Yu Darvish is having the same type of stretch as Rodriguez. In his last seven starts, Darvish has had one bad start. That was a start in which he gave up seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. If you take out that start, he has thrown 36 innings in six starts, allowed 30 hits, allowed just six earned runs, and struck out 18. Darvish has been throwing the ball well, and even bounced back nicely after that bad start. The Orioles are really just middle of the pack with their offense, so Darvish should be able to shut them down. With how good the Orioles bullpen is, Darvish needs to hold the Orioles down enough for the Padres to take a lead. If he does that, the Padres will cover the spread.

Final Orioles-Padres Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game. The Orioles are not the top of the MLB in any category, but they are very good all-around. With that said, Darvish has been throwing the ball very well. However, the Padres are the favorites in this game, and that sways me away from them. I wil take the Orioles to at least keep this game close.

Final Orioles-Padres Prediction & Pick: Orioles +1.5 (-182), Under 8 (-105)