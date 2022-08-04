Juan Soto’s Padres debut draws exuberant takes from Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth

Juan Soto made his debut with the San Diego Padres against the division-rival Colorado Rockies. It was everything the Padres could have asked for, as Soto helped his new team secure a 9-1 win at Petco Park.

Soto recorded a single and two walks in his first game. He played a key part in a rousing victory to kick off a new era for San Diego. Two of the stars already in place, Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth, discussed the outstanding game that featured the team’s new superstar and many other strong additions.

Machado said that the Padres have a real chance to make it to the World Series with Juan Soto. “The fans are feeling it…They definitely showed up tonight and everyone could feel it,” he said to reporters after the game. “Before the game even started, we had a sold-out crowd already.”

Manny Machado on the atmosphere and energy at Petco tonight:

Cronenworth, who drove in the Padres’ first run of the night by getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and later hit a two-run home run, also loved the environment he experienced. The 28-year-old said that it was the best atmosphere he has ever seen since joining San Diego in 2020.

Jake Cronenworth, after tonight's win at Petco Park: "Since I've been a Padre, that was probably the best atmosphere I've ever seen."

Josh Bell and Brandon Drury also made their Padres debuts. Bell drew two walks and scored both times while Drury hit a grand slam in the first inning to get Juan Soto his first run with San Diego.

One of the more exciting parts of the evening was that the Padres weren’t even at full strength. Fernando Tatis Jr. still has yet to play this season, though he is on his way back. When the young superstar is able to return, he will form one of the best trios in the game with Soto and Machado.

With Juan Soto joining Machado, Cronenworth and Tatis, the Padres should be on the World Series radar for a very long time.