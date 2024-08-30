The San Diego Padres find themselves in a pretty decent spot as the 2024 MLB season reaches the homestretch. With a 76-60 record, they currently hold the second National League wild card spot, meaning they have a buffer between themselves and the non-playoff teams as they try to clinch a postseason berth. And with the race coming down to the wire, getting back star pitcher Yu Darvish would certainly help their cause.

Darvish hasn't pitched since May 29th after he was placed on the restricted list due to a personal matter he was dealing with. Darvish was reinstated on August 23rd, but he ended up getting placed right on the injured list, as he has to ramp back up if he wants to take the mound again this season. Thankfully, it sounds like Darvish is on track to make a return in the near future if his latest injury update is to be believed.

“Darvish traveled to the team's Spring Training complex in Peoria, Ariz., on Aug. 29, with the plan to pitch four innings in a controlled game environment on either Aug. 30 or 31. If all goes well, Darvish would presumably make a rehab start after that. The veteran right-hander was reinstated from the restricted list on Aug. 23, with the club subsequently returning him to the IL. Darvish was dealing with groin and elbow injuries earlier this season, but he says those injuries have subsided and that his placement on the IL is strictly ‘a matter of ramping up.'” – MLB.com

Yu Darvish's return would provide Padres a huge boost

Darvish hasn't pitched in months, but the veteran All-Star would immediately provide San Diego's starting rotation with a boost. Prior to his absence, Darvish had gotten off to a strong start this season (4-3, 3.20 ERA, 53 K, 1.07 WHIP), and the hope is that he would be able to pick up right where he left off if he is able to make his return to the hill for his team.

For now, Dylan Cease and Michael King are holding down the top of the rotation, but getting Darvish back to help their playoff push, and potentially even pitch in meaningful games for them in the postseason, would be huge. As he gets his arm back up to speed, San Diego will be hoping he doesn't face any setbacks, and if all goes according to plan, Darvish could be back in the majors midway through September as the Padres make their final playoff push.