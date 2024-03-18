There is a different energy surrounding the San Diego Padres entering the 2024 MLB season than there was ahead of the 2023 campaign, but fans are still optimistic the team can get back on the right track. While multiple All-Stars remain at the forefront, there is one young talent who can greatly help in this rejuvenation effort.
Jackson Merrill is going to be the Padres' starting center fielder on Opening Day, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The No. 12-ranked prospect in the MLB could see his life change forever starting this Wednesday, March 20th when San Diego clashes with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Gocheok Sky Dome.
Starting one's professional career in a faraway place like Seoul, South Korea can be jarring for an athlete who is still just 20 years of age, but the electric atmosphere also provides Merrill with the opportunity to make a grand first impression. He seized a roster spot after batting .351 with two home runs and six RBIs in 13 spring training games. And now, he is officially a key part of the franchise's immediate plans.
News from Seoul: Jackson Merrill has won the @Padres Opening Day center field job. @MLBPipeline pic.twitter.com/NudilFioxT
— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 18, 2024
Merrill achieved success in every stop he made in the minor leagues since being selected as the No. 27 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. His patience at the plate and strong contact skills could make for a smooth transition to the big leagues, but he is in for a challenging debut with Tyler Glasnow pitching for the Dodgers.
Nevertheless, this is a special moment for Jackson Merrill. Although the Padres face plenty of uncertainty this upcoming campaign, their confidence in this potential franchise pillar is undeniable.