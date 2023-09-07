The San Diego Padres have watched their season fall apart over the second half, after refusing to become sellers at the trade deadline and brought in new talent to try and salvage the season. Ji Man Choi was one of these new additions, and now he has suffered a season ending fracture along with catcher Gary Sanchez in a devastating blow to the Padres.

Sanchez left the game on Wednesday afternoon in a loss to the Phillies, and was later diagnosed with a fractured wrist. The news came one day after Ji Man Choi fractured his ankle in Triple-A, adding to the laundry list of injuries he has suffered this year.

When asked about the impact of the injuries, San Diego manager Bob Melvin was upset to learn of the developments in a season that has gone from bad to worse.

“Sick to your stomach,” Melvin said about Sanchez, noting his power hitting assistance that he brought to the team, according to Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Choi had only joined the Padres in late July, after getting traded over from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a deadline deal. He missed most of the first half of the season with a strained achilles, and was only able to play for seven games in San Diego before this latest fracture.

The Padres sit in 4th place in the NL West, and a whopping 10 games under .500 as the season comes to a close. Both Choi and Sanchez will become free agents at the end of the season, and it seems unlikely that they will be resigned amid the roster turmoil and potential organizational restructuring in the front office after the failure.