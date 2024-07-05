At 48-43, the San Diego Padres currently command one of the National League's three Wild Card spots. But the Padres would surely feel more confident about actually securing a spot in the playoffs with Joe Musgrove in their rotation.

Musgrove has been on the injured list since June 1 as he battles through elbow inflammation. He has been able to play long toss and did so on Thursday. Musgrove is hoping to soon advance his throwing program to shorter distances, which actually increases the strain on his arm. Overall, the Padres are still planning for Musgrove to make his return in August, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The right-hander dealt with a triceps injury earlier on the season that saw him spend time on the injured list. He came back to make two starts before going on the IL again, for the inflammation and a bone spur in his elbow. As he continues to rehab, Musgrove has been moved to the 60-day IL.

While his laundry list of injuries are a cause for concern, San Diego is at least optimistic about Musgrove's recovery progress. He has been approved to throw from flat ground and can physically throw the baseball without seemingly much issue. The next step is getting Musgrove to throw off of a mound and getting him physically ready for a MLB setting.

The Padres are firm in their belief that Joe Musgrove's return will come in August. In the thick of the playoff race, Musgrove returning right on schedule would be a massive boon for San Diego's pitching staff.

What Joe Musgrove offers Padres

Amidst all the injuries, Musgrove has managed to make 10 starts in 2024. They haven't been particularly pretty, as he holds a 3-4 record with a 5.66 ERA and a 44/15 K/BB ratio. With the righty having to navigate so many speed bumps, he hasn't looked like his usual self on the mound.

What San Diego expects is the version of Musgrove he proved to be over his first three years with the team. Overall, he went 31-19 with a 3.05 ERA and a 484/117 K/BB ratio. Musgrove earned his first All-Star nomination in 2022, pitching to a 10-7 record with a career-best 2.93 ERA and a 184/42 K/BB ratio.

The Padres rank 18th in the league with a collective 4.05 ERA. Their .247 batting average against ranks 22nd while their 266 walks are right in the middle of the pack at 15th. While San Diego leads the lead in strikeouts with 792, it's clear their pitching staff could use a boost to make a real postseason statement. Someone like who Joe Musgrove has proven to be would do wonders for the Padres' rotation.

The first step will be making sure Musgrove is actually healthy. With all his struggles in 2024, San Diego won't rush him back. But they still have lofty goals and know Musgrove gets the team closer to achieving them. By August, San Diego is expecting their right-hander to be back on the mound. By then, when he is past all of his injury problems, the Padres must see the Musgrove of old to find true success.