Kicking off the slate on Tuesday is an NL West showdown between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres. We continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Padres prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The afternoon affair comes up after the two teams faced Monday night in San Diego. In that affair, the eight and nine batters for San Diego went for back-to-back home runs to walk it off in the bottom of the ninth. In the blown save, pitcher Scott McGough threw seven pitches, recording zero outs, and giving up the two runs. Today, both teams see top pitchers head to the mound as Zac Gallen makes his second start of the year, and Yu Darvish goes in his first.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Padres Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-176)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 7 (-124)

Under: 7 (+102)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Padres

TV: Bally Sports AZ/ Bally Sports SD

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 pm PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

In his first start of the season, Zac Gallen struggled. He gave up six hits, three walks, and five runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Dodgers on opening day. While he struck out seven, the nine baserunners in under five innings of work did him in. While Gallen gave up five runs, his ability to bounce back from a bad start was shown last year. In three starts last year, Gallen gave up five or more runs, and in each of the subsequent starts he gave up three or fewer runs, walking away with one win and two no-decisions.

The Diamondbacks struggled to score in their opening series as well. They scored only six runs in their first four games. While scoring runs was an issue, baserunning was shown to be effective in the opening series. In the 2-1 win over the Dodgers, the Diamondbacks stole four bases, with three from left fielder Corbin Carroll.

To win tonight the Diamondbacks need to get the same hitting production as last night but close the game out. the 5-6-7 batters for the Diamondbacks went 7-12 with two walks, two home runs, and three RBIs. This part of the lineup carried them to what should have been a victory, and if they repeat this, plus get a little production from Christian Walker out of the four slots, they should at the minimum cover. The starting pitching should improve from the five-inning, six-hit, three-walk, and three-run performance from Ryne Nelson, but he was not at fault on Monday night. McGough has to be better. He has struggled in two of his three appearances, and his job as the team closer could already be in jeopardy if he struggles again.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres are in an interesting spot pitching-wise. They already had a solid bullpen going into the season, then they signed Michael Wacha. That gave the Padres six formidable starters for them, and thus a six-man rotation. While Gallen is getting his second start of the year as the ace of the Diamondbacks staff, a man who is considered the ace of this staff, is currently the sixth man to make his debut as a starter for the Padres this year. Yu Darvish will be making his first start of the young campaign. Darvish was expected to be the opening day starter for the Padres, but the World Baseball Classic de-railed those plans, and now Darvish will make his first start of the season in game six.

Like the Diamondbacks, they split their opening four-game series against a division foe, going 2-2 against the Rockies. Unlike the Diamondbacks, the bats found life as the series wore on. In the first game of the year, Blake Snell took the loss, but the bullpen created a game that was out of reach. In the second game, the Padres were held scoreless by Freeland and only came away with five hits. Then game three and four came. In game three Xander Bogats hit a home run and Juan Soto added two RBIs. Game four saw Bogarts do it again, and he was joined by Trent Gresham in the home run category.

To win tonight the Padres need to get the same offensive output as Monday night. Weathers gave up two runs in five innings, while Honeywell and Wilson each gave up a run in their relief work, but the offense showed it can score and do it quickly. Each of the first four guys in the line-up had a hit for the Padres, including the Soto homerun. Bogaerts got another double but failed twice with runners in scoring position. Just one more hit with RISP and this is not as close of a game.

Final Diamondbacks-Padres Prediction & Pick

Darvish is a consummate professional, and while he had to miss his first start due to the WBC, that will not be a distraction this afternoon. He will come out hot. He has faced the Diamondbacks as his first start of the year in each of the last two seasons. Two years ago he got the win, and last year he pitched six scoreless in a no-decision. The second result is what will be happening this afternoon. Soto and Bogarts add a few RBIs, and the Padres walk away winners.

Final Diamondbacks-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (+146) and Over 7 (-124)