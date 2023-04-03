The Arizona Diamondbacks (2-2) visit the San Diego Padres (2-2) on Monday night! First pitch is slated for 9:41 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Padres prediction, pick, and how to watch.

After finishing in fourth place in the NL West last season, Arizona started the season strong by splitting their opening series with the Dodgers. As for the Padres, they dropped the first two games against the Rockies before battling back to even the series. In the midst of a jam-packed NL West, both rivals have another crucial division series this early in the season. This will be the first of 13 meetings between the division foes. Last season, the Padres dominated the series 14-5.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Padres Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-166)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+138)

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Padres

TV: MLB.tv

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Righty Ryne Nelson won the fifth starting spot for Arizona after a heated Spring Training battle. Nelson was stellar in his lone three starts last season despite his 1-1 record. He allowed just three runs and struck out 16 in 18.1 innings. Between that and a solid Grapefruit League showing, the 25-year-old opens the season in the starting rotation. He should be very familiar with the Padres considering two of his three starts last season came against them. He went 1-1 against them, giving up three runs in 12.1 innings while striking out 10.

Although the Diamondbacks split their opening series, they were outscored 20-7 and thus will have to get their offense rolling if they want to cover against San Diego’s loaded lineup. That starts with veteran first baseman Christian Walker. Walker was the lone bright spot on the offensive end as he went 6/14 against the Dodgers. That included a home run and will he only picked up two RBI, which says more about his teammates’ performances rather than his. Walker was stellar in their nine games at Petco Park last season, batting .290 and mashing three home runs.

The X-factor for the Diamondbacks tonight is centerfielder Corbin Carroll. The 22-year-old was considered one of the best prospects in the MLB before being called up late last year. In 32 games, Carroll hit .260 and clubbed four home runs. The five-tool outfielder holds the best odds to win the National League Rookie of the Year at +350. He was quiet in their opening series, collecting just three hits in 14 at-bats. That being said, he holds sky-high potential and the clock is ticking on when he will break out.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Southpaw Ryan Weathers will make his first start of the season for San Diego. This will also mark his first big league appearance since June 2022. When he first broke camp in 2021 Weathers looked like one of the next great pitchers in the league as he carried a 1.31 ERA into June. Weathers would end the season with a 5.32 ERA and didn’t make their opening-day roster the following season. However, the 23-year-old made significant changes to his delivery and certainly has the potential to return to his earlier career form. While Weathers’ track record isn’t great, this could potentially be his only chance to impress as the Padres get the rest of their rotation healthy.

The Padres feature a loaded lineup containing a plethora of skilled hitters. Offseason acquisition Xander Bogaerts has been the talk of the town after the first series as he collected two home runs, two doubles, and six hits in total in their first four games. His 14 total bases rank fourth in the MLB as he is off to a fantastic start to his San Diego career.

While San Diego has to be pleased with Bogaerts’ start to the season, they are still waiting for Juan Soto and Manny Machado to get their season going. The two stars combined to go 5/29 in the opening series – a far cry from their preseason expectations. That being said, Machado is coming off arguably the best season of his career when he hit .298 with 32 home runs and 102 RBI. As for Soto, he did struggle somewhat last year compared to his historic 2020 and 2021 seasons. That being said, the slugger remains just 24 years old and possesses all the tools to return to elite form.

Final Diamondbacks-Padres Prediction & Pick

While the Diamondbacks performed admirably in their series against the Dodgers, the Padres are a completely different animal this season. After starting 0-2, San Diego looks to be rolling and should keep that up again tonight.

Final Diamondbacks-Padres Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres -1.5 (+138)