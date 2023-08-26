The San Diego Padres and the Milwaukee Brewers face off on the diamond for a Saturday afternoon tilt! Join us for our MLB odds series where our Padres-Brewers prediction and pick will be revealed.

Without a doubt, the 2023 season for the San Diego Padres has been rather disappointing to say the very least. Despite their enormous $250 million dollar payroll, San Diego is seven games below .500 at 51-58 and has already lost the series opener by a score of 7-3. Simply put, the postseason seems like a crapshoot at this point in time. Regardless, the ‘Friars will send out RHP Pedro Avila to get back in the win column.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee is in pursuit of their first NL Central title since 2021, and are a full four games up on the second-place Chicago Cubs. Currently in the midst of a six-game winning streak, Milwaukee could be the hottest team in baseball at the moment. Projected to start for the Brewers will be RHP Freddy Peralta who is 10-8 with a 3.97 ERA.

Here are the Padres-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Brewers Odds

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-172)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+142)

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-108)

How To Watch Padres vs. Brewers

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: MLB.TV, MLB Extra Innings

Time: 7:10 ET/4:10 PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Losers in five of their last eight games, the Padres are officially on life support. In fact, San Diego only has a 7.8% chance of reaching the playoffs and cannot afford many more losses if they are going to undergo a magical turnaround.

As of late, the biggest woes that the Padres have endured out on the diamond have come in the form of an offense that is stuck in the mud. In their last three games, San Diego has only scored three runs which is not an ideal formula to consistently cover spreads and win ballgames. Above all else, the Padres have also struggled mightily to come out victorious in one-run games. With a record of 6-18 in these nail-biting contests, the Padres obviously lack the knack for the clutch and must rediscover this against a Brewers squad that is 28-11 in such games.

Not to mention, but the Padres went 0-6 with RISP and have to bring their men home against the elite arms of the Brewers. With such a high payroll within the meat of their lineup, there is no excuse for names like Machado, Tatis Jr., and Soto to put together stellar approaches at the plate resulting in runs being scored.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

When looking at the surface, the Brewers are a team that the Padres wished they could be in 2023. Indeed, the things that San Diego has stumbled with happen to be some of Milwaukee's strength, including going 4-9 with RISP and capitalizing when the opportunity presents itself.

Believe it or not, the biggest advantage the Brewers may have on Saturday isn't in the form of their elite arms which have been a top-five unit all year long, but the bats may be instead in for a big day at the plate. With Padres starter Pedro Avila getting the starting nod for the Padres, the Brewers lineup could be given an opportunity to tee off with the sticks. On paper, Avila has only started in one game coming back on Aug. 1st and was a horrendous 1-6 to go along with an 8.57 ERA in 16 appearances at the Triple-A. Furthermore, the Brewers have scored at least six runs in six straight games and look to be officially on a hot streak that might not be slowed down anytime soon.

X-Factor-wise, it always helps to have a hurler like Freddy Peralta who is pitching with a confidence that cannot be matched. In his last four starts, Peralta is 4-0 and has struck out 50 hitters in 30 2/3 innings. Clearly, this spells out trouble for a Padres team that is having difficulty hitting the baseball.

Final Padres-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Undoubtedly, both sides are heading in opposite directions which makes this decision a whole lot easier to make. Hammer the Brew crew to cover the spread en route to their seventh-straight victory.

Final Padres-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (+140)