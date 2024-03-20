With baseball right around the corner, the Seoul Series in South Korea has taken the sport by storm! The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers will go head-to-head for the second straight game overseas with a whole new audience watching. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Padres-Dodgers prediction and pick will be revealed.
After falling short by a score of 5-2 in the first meeting of this highly anticipated series, the Padres look to get back on the saddle and be much more competitive a mere 24 hours later. Overall, San Diego accumulated a dead-even 9-9 record in spring training a this matchup will serve as the final exhibition game before the regular season starts on Mar. 28th.
Entering the newly acquainted baseball season, there are few stories around the sport as big as the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the massive signing of international superstar Shohei Ohtani on a whopping 10-year, $700-million dollar contract, the Dodgers are heavy favorites to make a World Series run come October. During spring training, LA went a solid 13-5 over the course of the March slate. Can they win back-to-back games over the Padres in front of the fans in Seoul?
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Padres-Dodgers Odds
San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-132)
Moneyline: +158
Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+110)
Moneyline: -188
Over: 8.5 (-120)
Under: 8.5 (-102)
How to Watch Padres vs. Dodgers, Seoul Series
Time: 6:00 am ET/3:00 am PT
TV: ESPN
Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win
Throughout the 5-2 loss, the Padres' bullpen imploded during the eighth inning after holding the treacherous Dodgers lineup to only one run through seven innings of play. However, during that eighth frame, San Diego allowed four runs that ultimately eliminated any chance they had at coming out victorious. Most of the time, Spring Training and exhibition games are a total crapshoot in terms of the effectiveness of pitching staffs and bullpens alike, but there is no question that San Diego needs more consistency in this facet if they want to compete in this international showdown.
Not to mention, the Friars were only able to muster up four hits on the day. In any game, this is simply not going to cut it. Luckily, South Korean native and Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim could be in for a big day in a return back home. After going 0-3 for a walk last time out, it wouldn't be a total shock if Kim is in for a monstrous performance at the plate.
Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Without a shadow of a doubt, the biggest draw in this game is hands down Shohei Ohtani, and while Ha-Seong Kim's return to South Korea fuels a nice story, the majority of the crowd in attendance for game two will be there because of Ohtani's star power.
After several years with the LA Angels, Ohtani decided to join crosstown rivals in the LA Dodgers for a chance at a legitimate World Championship. With the likes of superstars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman just to name a few, it is difficult to argue against the fact that this roster is absolutely stacked from top to bottom. It remains to be seen who will suit up for this NL West throw-down overseas, but it is likely that Los Angeles will have plenty of big names among their starting lineup prior to first pitch.
In their game one victory, the Dodgers dodged a bullet in the form of stranding far too many runners on base. Despite finding ways to get five runs home, 13 baserunners were stranded while Dodgers hitters went a combined 2-14 with RISP. Most of the time, not being able to capitalize to such a degree will ultimately thwart any chance a team has at coming out triumphant. Even though the Dodgers got lucky, a repeat performance might not leave them as fortunate. All in all, be on the lookout for this dynamic heart of the order to inflict some damage early and often if they want to dispose of the Padres rather easily.
Final Padres-Dodgers Prediction & Pick
Throughout the years, baseball has been able to be enjoyed by countless of individuals all across the globe. Now, thousands of fans in South Korea finally get to experience the game we all fell in love with when we were younger. In regards to the outcome out on the diamond, side with the Dodgers to once again exploit the weaknesses of the Padres en route to a spread-covering victory.
Final Padres-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+110)