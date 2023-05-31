Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

Game 2 of the 3-game set between the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins is tonight! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Marlins prediction and pick.

The Padres took Game 1 last night after a huge 9th inning. Tied at four, the Friars managed to score five runs to take a commanding 9-4 lead which proved to be too much for the Marlins. San Diego has the second-worst offense in baseball barely ahead of the Oakland Athletics. The good news is now they have scored 16 runs in their last two games which is more than their previous four games prior. SD is (25-29) on the year which places them 4th in the NL West. They have a lot of work to do.

The Marlins fell to (28-27) on the year but have been respectable over the last few weeks. They swept the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend and are tied with the New York Mets for 2nd in the NL East. The Mets have rebounded and are finally playing well, but as long as the Marlins keep winning then they will have a shot at the playoffs with the slow start from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Here are the Padres-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Marlins Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+140)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How To Watch Padres vs. Marlins

TV: MLB TV, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: MLBTV App

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 6:40 ET/3:40 PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

It’s bump day for the Padres! Blake Snell is on the bump for the 11th time this season. The southpaw started on Opening Day for the Friars and it’s been a rough start for him this season. The Padres just can not seem to win a game when he starts, even when he pitches well. Snell is (1-6) with a 5.04 ERA in exactly 50 innings pitched. Outside of his poor start to the Boston Red Sox, Snell has allowed just five runs in his last 17 innings. In that same span, he allowed just nine hits and has K’d up 16 hitters. The walks continue to be a problem, but if that improves then we will see the ERA decrease as well. 22 of his 31 walks on the season are on the road.

Manny Machado continues to sit and will not return in his hometown of Miami. Instead, he likely will come off the injured list when the Padres return home to San Diego on Friday. In his absence. Rougned Odor has really stepped up. He’s betting just .200 on the season but that does not tell the whole story. He started off poorly but has hit .282 in his last 15 games with three homers and 14 RBIs. His hits are timely and the Padres won Game 3 of the series against the Washington Nationals because of his go-ahead three-run shot in the ninth with two outs.

Facing a lefty today, Odor might not start. It’s going to take superstars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts to lead the way.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Braxton Garrett is on the mound for The Fish tonight. He Is (1-2) with a 4.50 ERA in 48 innings pitched. Oddly enough, he pitched far worse at home in South Beach. He’s (0-1) with a 7.50 ERA and has allowed 15 runs in 18 innings. He’s going to need to figure out how to turn things around at home cause this Padres team can sneak a ton of runs in like they did against Sandy Alcantara in Game 1. The good news is that Garrett has pitched very well in his last three starts. Remember, he allowed 11 runs off of 14 hits to the Atlanta Braves back on May 3 but has responded nicely.

The Marlins lineup crushed lefties. Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler, Jon Berti, Bryan De La Cruz, Garrett Cooper, and Nick Fortes all hit over .333 against southpaws this season. They are one of the best lineups in baseball against lefties as most of their hitters are right-handed. The team OPS against lefties right now is at .812 which is through-the-roof good. Soler leads with 17 homers which is tied for 2nd in the MLB with Aaron Judge. Arraez leads the league in batting average by a lot at .376.

Final Padres-Marlins Prediction & Pick

This should be a good matchup and the Marlins should be able to cover this spread at home, despite Garrett’s recent outings. The over at 8.5 is another good call.

Final Padres-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Marlins +1.5 (-170); Over 8.5 (-115)