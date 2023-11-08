UConn star Paige Bueckers makes a comeback with bold predictions for a season of record-breaking and triumphs

As UConn women's basketball's Paige Bueckers laces up for the upcoming NCAA season, the buzz in Storrs is undeniable. The star guard has overcome a tumultuous period marked by injuries, but now she’s back with a vengeance and some bold predictions for the 2023-24 season.

A championship in sight

At the forefront of Bueckers’ goals is securing a national championship for UConn. With a title-sized gap since 2016, her focus is set on bringing the glory back home. Bueckers’ determination has rippled through the Huskies’ camp, making it clear that anything less than the championship will not suffice. This season, she is leading the charge toward what could be the most coveted NCAA title run​​.

Setting new personal records

Despite the setbacks from injuries, Bueckers' past performances have set a high bar for her return. In the 2021-22 season, limited to 17 games, she still managed to put up impressive numbers: 14.6 points per game. During her freshman year, she was even more dominant, averaging 20 points per game. As she comes back with renewed determination and an evolved skill set, Bueckers is expected to break these personal records. With her off-season preparation, there's a strong anticipation that she will reach new career highs, particularly in scoring and playmaking

The WNBA draft beckons

Bueckers' path to the WNBA draft is a storyline filled with anticipation and high expectations. Though Bueckers opted to forgo the 2023 WNBA draft to play another season with UCOnn after her ACL injury – as reported by Bleacher Report – her prospects remain a hot topic. She's already shown her mettle, averaging impressive stats even in a shortened season due to injury, with 14.6 points per game, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Her freshman year numbers were even more striking, raising the bar for what can be expected when she does decide to enter the draft. Projected to be a top-four pick, Bueckers' eventual move to the WNBA is not a question of if, but when. Her return to UConn signals her commitment to reach for collegiate glory once more, but it also suggests she's preparing to make an even bigger splash on the professional court once she declares.

Becoming the game-changer

Paige Bueckers' anticipated return to the court for UConn is set to be more than just a comeback; it’s expected to be a transformative evolution of her game. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma has made a bold claim, asserting that Bueckers is now an even better player than when she earned the title of national player of the year. Her journey back from a torn ACL has been characterized not only by physical rehab but also by a scientific approach to training, diet, and rest. This comprehensive recovery, under the guidance of UConn's sports performance director Andrea Hudy, has included challenging new additions to her regimen like Pilates. As Bueckers steps back onto the court, there's a shared belief among the coaching staff that her time away from the game has honed her character, enhanced her ability to maintain confidence, and fortified her positive mindset in the face of adversity. This all points to Bueckers being poised to be a major game-changer for the Huskies.

Pioneering leadership and mentorship

Paige Bueckers is not only expected to dominate on the court but also to deepen her role as a leader and mentor. Having matured both on and off the court, she's ready to elevate her game to new heights and share her journey with the incoming class. With a mix of seasoned wisdom and fresh talent, Bueckers is set to guide the Huskies with a combination of leadership and mentorship that could be the secret sauce to UConn’s success this season. Her impact is poised to leave a lasting legacy that extends beyond her tenure, shaping the future stars of UConn basketball​​.