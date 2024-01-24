Overall, these morally questionable salesmen deal in the buying and selling of Pals and Humans.

Knowing all the Black Market Trader Locations in Palworld is useful for whenever you'd like to deal in some contraband. Overall, these morally questionable salesmen deal in the buying and selling of Pals and Humans. They're pretty useful if you're looking to get rid of extra pals or earn some Gold.

All Black Market Trader Locations in Palworld – Where To Find All Black Marketeers

The Black Marketeer locations so far include:

Outside of Merchant Building in Duneshelter Fast Travel to Duneshelter and head north to find the Black Marketeer by the cliff-side

Abandoned Mineshaft Fast travel to Desolate Church and head west until you see a cliff. Drop down and the entrance to the Abandoned Mineshaft should be close by.

Abandoned Mineshaft (Mount Obsidian) In the Beach of Everlasting Summer, and head to the edge of the beach where the mountain meets the slope.

Across Fort Ruins Fast travel to Fort Ruins and head northwest until you see this rock formation (image credit: Decoy's Dungeon). The Merchant should be located on the left side.



Additionally, we created a little map that shows all possible locations. It's a rough showing, but at least you have an idea of which locations we speak of.

Note that sometimes the Black Marketeer might not appear in its designated area. Therefore, wait a day and return to the location to see if they returned. Overall, it seldom takes multiple days to trigger a Black Market Vendor spawn.

And that includes all Black Market Vendor locations in Palworld so far. We'll update the list as the developer adds more Islands, Pals, etc.

What Do Black Market Traders Sell in Palworld?

Black Marketeers sell a variety of Pals, including:

Chillet

Killamari

Relaxaurus

Ribbunny

Jolthog Cryst

Incineram

Dumund

Robinquill

Galeclaw

Beegarde

Vaelet

Nox

Sweepa

Melpaca

Penking

Bristla

Additionally, players may sell their own captured Pals or humans to the vendor. However, watch out with catching humans, as it might increase your wanted level.

Overall, we only really recommend using the Palworld Black Market Vendors if you're struggling to find a certain Pal or need Gold badly. While some pals only cost a couple thousand Gold, others might set you back around 8,000-10,000. We recommend saving that gold for other ventures, like gathering resources for your base.

Nevertheless Palworld's Black Marketeer Vendors remain an option for those who wish to use it. If you want to get rich quick so you can buy Pals fast, check out our guide on how to earn gold fast.

