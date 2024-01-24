A guide on how to remove your wanted levels in Palworld.

Palworld allows players to do whatever they want, some more heinous than others. These heinous things will likely lead to the player being Wanted, with the police chasing after them. If you find yourself with a Wanted level without meaning to, then don't worry. In this guide, we will discuss how players can remove their wanted levels in Palworld.

How Can Players Get Wanted Levels

First off, let's start with how players can become wanted in the first place. The easiest and most surefire way for players to become wanted is by attacking the game's various NPCs. Be it the guide you meet at the start of the game, or the Wandering Merchant you see roaming around, the moment you deal enough damage to them, you will earn wanted levels. Another way for you to increase your Wanted level is by attacking your own Pals. Yes, it is possible to attack your Pals, mostly to poke them and force them to keep working in your factory. This is frowned upon in the Palpagos Islands, so you will also become Wanted if you get caught doing this.

There are other ways to become Wanted, but those two are the most surefire way to do so. Now that we know how you can become wanted, this Palworld guide will show you how to get away with crime how to remove your Wanted levels.

How to Remove Wanted Levels in Palworld

Dying

This is perhaps the quickest and most effective way to get rid of your Wanted levels. Whether you die at the hands of the person you attacked, or by the Palpagos Island Defense Force (PIDF) units that respond to your crime, dying immediately clears you of your Wanted levels. The downside of this method is the penalties that death brings with it. Some servers make it so that players will drop all of their items upon death. This means that should a player pass by where you died, they can pick up your items for themselves. This is also a problem if you die while exploring, especially if you die far from any of the game's fast-travel locations.

Although this is the quickest way, it is also one that brings some downsides with it. If you don't like this option, then you can go for the next method.

Eliminating All Witnesses

If a tree falls in a forest, and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? In the same way, if there are no witnesses to witness your crime, was a crime even committed? Should you accidentally attack one of the game's NPCs, you have a certain window to eliminate them before your Wanted level goes up. If you happen to attack a friendly NPC in one of the game's various settlements, then you must eliminate both the NPC you attacked, as well as any and all NPCs who may have witnessed your crime.

Going with this method is difficult, as the player must have the appropriate weapons to quickly take down any witnesses. Not only that, but settlements normally have armed guards, so they won't go down without a fight. As such, this method is only really for players who are kitted out and have no qualms about eliminating a lot of enemies at the same time. Additionally, if you end up dying while trying to do this, you lose your Wanted levels anyway.

Escape

The last and perhaps most peaceful option is to simply make a run for it. If you accidentally commit a crime and your Wanted level goes up, simply run away from the scene of the crime. Much like the police in GTA or Cyberpunk 2077, the PIDF will look for you for a while when you become Wanted. If they can't find you, however, they will stop their search, and your Wanted level will go away.

As mentioned above, this is the most peaceful way to get rid of Wanted levels, as it doesn't involve dying or committing more crimes. The only downside is that you have to be on the run until your Wanted levels disappear.

Don't Commit Crime

Rather than figuring out how to lose Wanted levels, perhaps the best approach that players can take is to not commit crime in the first place. If the player doesn't commit any crime, then they won't get any Wanted Levels. If the player doesn't have Wanted levels, then they don't have to figure out how to get rid of them. Simple as that. But of course, this is your game, your rules. Do what you want to do in this game.

That's it for our guide on how to get rid of your wanted levels in Palworld. Palworld is available on Xbox One and Series X|S, as well as on PC and Gamepass. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.