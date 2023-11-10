Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen got brutally honest on the team's Bryce Young-led offense after a poor showing on TNF

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young didn't have his best night on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. Young went 21-38 for 185 yards, while Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent went 20-33 for 162 yards. The difference is that Young was the no. 1 overall pick out of Alabama, while Bagent went undrafted out of Shepherd University.

After the game, Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen didn't hold back, according to Joe Person of The Athletic:

Said Thielen, “We’re not hitting on all cylinders. We’re not hitting on any cylinders. It’s embarrassing.”

As for Young, the rookie quarterback is definitely not assigning any blame to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

“It’s not TB at all,” he said, according to the Charlotte Observer's Mike Kaye. “Bryce Young blames execution for offensive miscues. Young says short and intermediate passes were dictated by coverage, similar to what Brown said earlier in the week.”

It's most likely a combination of things; Young isn't playing well, the offensive line is weak, and there are limited weapons in the offense. But Thielen is right about one thing, it is embarrassing for Panthers fans.

The 1-8 Panthers are in last place in the NFC South. They have the third worst offense in the NFL in terms of yards per game. The pressure is especially on Young now that fellow rookie quarterback CJ Stroud has emerged as a future star with the Houston Texans. Houston took Stroud with the second overall pick, one spot behind Young.

The Carolina Panthers next take on the Dallas Cowboys at home in Week 11.