While not the most intriguing matchup on paper, this Panthers-Bears tussle still has some serious fantasy football implications.

Week 10 of the NFL season is upon us, which means that the regular season is now halfway over. To kickoff Week 10, we have a matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears.

A contest between a 1-7 team and a 2-7 squad might not be the most intriguing on paper, but there are still serious fantasy football implications in this Thursday Night Football tussle. Here are the fantasy players to start and sit in this Panthers-Bears matchup.

Panthers-Bears Start 'em

Adam Thielen (CAR)

One of the biggest fantasy surprises this season has been Panthers veteran Adam Thielen. The former Minnesota Viking comes into this week as WR8 in fantasy, recording at least 15 fantasy points in six of eight contests this season. The Bears defense is allowing the fifth-most passing yards per game in the NFL this year, making Thielen another strong fantasy play in Week 10.

Coles Kmet (CHI)

Bears tight end Cole Kmet had a rocky start to his time playing alongside Tyson Bagent, failing to register a catch in Bagent's first career start against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. As their relationship has grown, this has become a rather prodcutive duo. Kmet had a career-high 10 catches in Week 8, then hauled in a pair of touchdowns in Week 9. He is the only Bears pass-catcher worth trusting against the Panthers.

D'Onta Foreman (CHI)

Running back D'Onta Foreman had a solid performance in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, carrying the ball 20 times for 83 yards. Unfortunately for him, he did not record a catch nor did he find the end zone, leaving fantasy managers with a disappointing 8.3 fantasy points on the day. The Panthers are giving up the fifth-most rushing yards per game and have also given up a league-high 12 rushing touchdwns to opposing backs. With Khalil Herbert likely out one more week, Foreman is in line for one of his best games of the season

Bears D/ST

This has hardly been an elite defensive unit, coming in as the 31st-ranked D/ST, but the Bears have been more respectable in recent weeks. From Weeks 5-7, Chicago averaged 12.3 fantasy points per game. This week, the Bears have a favorable matchup against a Panthers offense that is averaging the seventh-fewest points per game and fifth-fewest total yards per game. While there is some risk here, the Bears D/ST is worth a start for Week 10.

Panthers D/ST

The Panthers defense headed into their Week 7 bye hemorrhaging points. This unit had given up at least 35 points in three of its previous four contests but they seem to have figured things out during their time off. The Panthers held the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts to 13 and 15 points, respectively, and this week they face a Bears offense that has a league-high 18 giveaways. While not the most secure matchup, the Panthers D/ST will be a solid play in Week 10.

Panthers-Bears Sit 'em

D.J. Moore (CHI)

With Tyson Bagent as the starter the last three weeks, D.J. Moore is averaging a modest 9.4 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues. His two most recent contests have been even less fruitful: a combined seven catches for 99 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets. Moore is a risky FLEX play at best.

Chuba Hubbard (CAR)

The Panthers benched Miles Sanders due to a lack of productivity, but Chuba Hubbard has not been any better in his place. Hubbard has amassed just 86 yards on 31 carries (2.8 yards/attempt) over the last two weeks and no touchdowns. His six catches in this span have prevented him from being a complete bust, but even Hubbard's involvement in the passing game is not enough to make him fantasy-relevant this week.

Miles Sanders (CAR)

Sanders lost his starting spot after averaging just 3.1 yards/carry across five games to open the season. Ironically enough, Chuba Hubbard has not been any better. Yet after a dud in Week 8, Miles Sanders put up his most efficient performance of the season in Week 9, picking up 61 yards on nine total touches (six rushes, three catches). Still, this Panthers backfield is a mess and should be avoided altogether moving forward.

Roschon Johnson (CHI)

With starting running back Khalil Herbert injured, many believed that Roschon Johnson would be the primary fill-in. Instead, Johnson missed a pair of games with an injury, and is averaging just six touches per game in two contests since returning. Expect the same from Johnson in Week 10.