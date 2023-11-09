The Bears' 'expected' injury statuses for Justin Fields and Khalil Herbert ahead of the Thursday Night Football game vs the Panthers.

As the Chicago Bears gear up for a Thursday Night Football clash against the Carolina Panthers, the team received status updates on two key members of the offense on the injury report, quarterback Justin Fields and running back Khalil Herbert. Fields, who was listed as doubtful, and Herbert, listed as questionable, are not expected to be out there against the Panthers on Thursday night, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Why isn't Justin Fields playing?

“Fields is getting close with that right thumb injury that he suffered several weeks ago. Still having pain when he takes a snap under center. He's close, but at this point, in a short week, there's not a lot of chance to even get full speed reps and kind of get comfortable again. So they're going to hold off. Now looking at a potential return in Week 11 at Detroit.”

Fields, as Bears head coach Matt Eberflus noted and Pelissero reported, is close to a return but isn't yet pain-free when taking snaps under center. Judging by the Bears' injury report, Fields does indeed seem to be trending towards a return in Week 11.

He was unable to practice in Week 7 or 8 after initially suffering the dislocated thumb back in Week 6 but was able to get a limited session in last Friday before logging three limited sessions this week. Including Thursday, Fields will have 11 full days before he has to suit up for another game, making it likely that he'll be able to return next week.

Why isn't Khalil Herbert playing?

It might seem even more bizarre that Herbert, who fully practiced all week, isn't playing against the Panthers. But the Bears' reasoning is much the same as it is for Fields- Herbert didn't have time to get up to full speed for the contest, with Pelissero noting that his full practices were “estimations.”

While Herbert is technically eligible to be activated off the Injured Reserve up until 4 p.m. ET Thursday, it seems more likely that the Bears will hold off and rest the running back for another week.

What do Fields, Herbert's injury absences mean for Bears?

With Fields unlikely to go, it means that rookie QB Tyson Bagent will make his fourth straight start for the Bears. Bagent, who played at Division II Shepherd, played well in his first start, a win against the Las Vegas Raiders, as he completed 21 of 29 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown pass.

It's been rough for Bagent since, as he's thrown two touchdowns against five interceptions in his last two contests, both Bears losses. Given Bagent's struggles and the Panthers' surprisingly stout pass defense, it's likely that Chicago goes with a run-first approach on offense Thursday night, taking some of the pressure off of Bagent with the running game.

That's where Herbert's injury replacements will come in handy for the Bears once again. Veteran D'Onta Foreman, who has operated as the lead back, and rookie Roschon Johnson, will carry the load for the Chicago backfield once again.

Foreman has handled at least 15 carries in three of the past four games, finding the end zone three times back in the Week 7 win over the Raiders. Johnson, and veteran Darrynton Evans, have been sprinkled in behind Foreman.

Look for the Bears to try to beat Carolina with the running game and their defense on Thursday night.