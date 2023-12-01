The Carolina Panthers visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as we continue our NFL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Carolina Panthers (1-10) take on their NFC South division rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Panthers-Buccaneers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Panthers would have the first pick of the NFL draft this season, but they traded it away last offseason. At 1-10, the Panthers have not been playing well this season at all, and they just fired their head coach, Frank Reich. Bryce Young has thrown for 1,877 yards this season to go along with nine touchdowns. He has also been sacked 40 times. As a team, the Panthers have accumulated just 3.8 yards per rush, and only three touchdowns.

The Buccaneers have lost six of their last seven games after a pretty good start this season. Baker Mayfield has thrown for 2,588 yards this season, and 17 touchdowns to lead the offense. Rachaad White is the lead back for the Bucs, but it is not going great. He has just 3.6 yards per carry and four touchdowns. Mike Evans is having a solid season at wide receiver as he has caught nine of Mayfield's 17 touchdowns. Defensively, the Buccaneers have 31 sacks and nine interceptions.

Here are the Panthers-Buccaneers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Panthers-Buccaneers Odds

Carolina Panthers: +5.5 (-112)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -5.5 (-108)

Over: 36.5 (-110)

Under: 36.5 (-110)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Buccaneers Week 13

Time: 4:05 ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

The Panthers are not having a good season, and that is clear. However, this is a game they could win. Carolina has the sixth-best defense when it comes to yards allowed. Carolina gives up just 304.5 yards per game, and they will need to be good in this one. Carolina's defense always has to pick up their offense and this game is no different. Tampa Bay scores less than 20 points per game, and this is what the Panthers will need to hold the Buccaneers to. If Carolina can keep Tampa Bay under 20 points, they should be able to cover this spread.

The Panthers might be able to gain a bunch of yards in this game. The Buccaneers allow 363.7 yards per game, and 267.8 of those yards come through the air. This means Young is going to have to have a great game. This goes for Adam Thielen, as well. If Young and Thielen can have a huge game together, the Panthers should be able to cover the spread.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

Tampa Bay can cover this spread just because they are playing Carolina. However, there are a few reasons to pick Tampa Bay in this game. For starters, the Panthers have scored less than 17 points in seven of their 11 games. In those games, the Panthers have lost six of them. Tampa Bay should be able to hold the Panthers to under 17 points with ease in this game. As long as they do that, the Buccaneers will cover this spread.

Final Panthers-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

It is very hard to bet on the Panthers this season. I do expect them to win more than one game, but I do not think that win happens in this game. I am going to take the Buccaneers to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Panthers-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: Buccaneers -5.5 (-108), Under 36.5 (-110)