The Carolina Panthers are desperate for improvement after an underwhelming finish to the 2023-24 season. On the bright side, Carolina possesses the services of rising second-year quarterback Bryce Young, who looks to make a notable improvement. In addition, the team is exploring NFL Free Agency talks with Chicago Bears defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Ngakoue visited the Panthers on Wednesday night and will be in town meeting the team on Thursday as well, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 29-year-old would provide serviceable depth to Carolina if both sides were to come to an agreement.

Yannick Ngakoue started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016 when the team selected him in the third round of the draft. Ngakoue built a solid foundation and gradually improved each year he played in Jacksonville. He had one of his best years during the 2019-20 season. The former Maryland Terrapin amassed a career-high 41 total tackles along with eight sacks, four forced fumbles, and one interception.

Ngakou then spent a few years on several different teams including the Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Indianapolis Colts. Ngakaou joined the Chicago Bears in 2023. He comes off a season with 13 appearances, totaling 22 tackles and four assists. It will be interesting to see how his NFL Free Agency shapes out amid his Panthers interest.

Panthers hoping young star makes sizable improvement

Bryce Young will headline Carolina's offensive lineup for the 2024 season. The former rookie did not have as successful of a season as some fans expected him, especially given he was the 2023 first overall pick. Through 16 games, Young amassed 2,877 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and held a QBR of 33.4. Young and the Panthers got off to a 0-6 start in 2024, but the young QB displayed faith in head coach Frank Reich's offensive playcalling.

In a post-practice interview, Young said, “I'm really excited. Coach Reich had talked to us throughout the year [about Brown taking over offensive play calls]. We knew this was coming…I'm super excited [for the future],” per David Newton.

Hopefully, Young and Carolina will see an improvement in their offense once the new season starts. Some fans doubt Young's abilities, but star Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has faith in him.

“Bryce Young is doing a tremendous job. There are going to be rookie mistakes. He will continue to grow. I told him the naysayers are an external factor. Believe in yourself,” the Dolphins QB asserted.

Surely, Bryce Young and the Panthers will make a valiant effort for an improved showing.