The Carolina Panthers have had an unfortunate start to the 2023-24 NFL season. The Panthers are 0-6 after losing their recent game to the Miami Dolphins. Carolina knows the team is in need of great change. Head Coach Frank Reich acknowledged Carolina's struggles by giving offensive play-calling duties to OC Thomas Brown. This provides a change in scenery for rookie QB Bryce Young, who seems excited about the new change.

In a post-practice interview, Young said, “I'm really excited. Coach Reich had talked to us throughout the year [about Brown taking over offensive play calls]. We knew this was coming…I'm super excited [for the future],” per David Newton.

Bryce Young shows optimism amidst the Panthers' playcalling change

Panthers QB Bryce Young is ‘’super excited’’ to have Thomas Brown as the new play-caller. pic.twitter.com/CmnnoMb04r — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) October 16, 2023

Clearly, Young approves of the move. The rookie quarterback has had a season that some believe classifies him as a bust. Young was the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has a QBR rating that is 33rd in the league so far, per ESPN. That is not a bad rating, but it is not good enough for fans with higher expectations.

Unsurprisingly, the Panthers lost to the heavy-handed Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Bryce Young had 217 yards and 1 touchdown. Despite winning the matchup, Tagovailoa encouraged Young.

The Dolphins QB asserted, “Bryce Young is doing a tremendous job. There are going to be rookie mistakes. He will continue to grow. I told him the naysayers are an external factor. Believe in yourself.”

It is evident that Young is not done growing. Hopefully, the new changes in play calls will help the young QB grow dominant and help the Panthers win games.