The Panthers are fortifying their front office.

The Carolina Panthers hope that a Super Bowl champion executive can turn their fortunes around. The Panthers announced that they have officially named former Kansas City Chiefs executive Brandt Tilis as their Executive Vice President of Football Operations. This comes after they hired Dave Canales as their new head coach.

Brandt Tilis has been on Carolina's radar for a while now, as reported earlier this week. According to the announcement released by the Panthers, Tilis will be in charge of all football-related administration issues as well as non-coaching concerns on equipment, video, analytics, and operations.

In addition, he will continue the same role he had with the Chiefs in leading all player contract negotiations while also overseeing all things related to the team's compliance with the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement and league rules, salary cap management, and maintenance and labor administration.

In addition, Carolina also recently tapped Dan Morgan as its new President of Football Operations/General Manager. Morgan spoke about how valuable Brandt's addition to the front office will be for the Panthers organization.

“It's great to add Brandt and his experience to our organization,” Morgan said. “He comes from a championship-caliber team in Kansas City and will play a lead role in our front office. We are looking forward to getting him here and working together to build this team.”

Tilis has been with Chiefs for 14 seasons and has spent the last three years as their Vice President of Football Operations. He initially joined Kansas City in 2010 as a Salary Cap/Contract Analyst and worked his way up to becoming a key part of the Chiefs' front office. From 2014 to 2016, he served as Director of Salary Cap and Football Operations Analytics. He later became the Director of Football Administration from 2017 to 2020, before serving his latest role with the reigning Super Bowl champs.