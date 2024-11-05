The Carolina Panthers have been involved in several rumors ahead of the trade deadline as they look to sell off some spare pieces amid their disastrous 2024 campaign. They have already moved a pair of wide receivers in Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo, and trade speculation continues to swirl around veteran wideout Adam Thielen.

Thielen has only played in three games this season thanks to a hamstring injury, and while he appears close to a return, he ultimately did not suit up in Week 9. Some folks believe that's due to the trade rumors surrounding Thielen, and when asked about all the speculation surrounding him, he made it clear he has no say in what will end up happening.

“For me, I handle my business one day at a time. That’s why you have an agent, and you have a G.M., right? That’s for them to figure out. I don’t have a no-trade clause, so they can do whatever they want.” – Adam Thielen, The Charlotte Observer

Will the Panthers trade Adam Thielen?

While there are some concerns surrounding Thielen, such as his injury status and the fact that he turned 34 back in August, he proved last season he has a lot of juice left in the tank when he racked up 103 receptions for 1014 yards and four touchdowns. With several playoff contenders still needing wide receivers, Thielen could find himself going from one of the worst teams in the league to one of the best in the blink of an eye.

Considering how Johnson and Mingo have already been traded, the Panthers won't necessarily be in a rush to deal Thielen, but they could get some decent draft capital in return for him if they feel the desire to make a move. Thielen understands he can't control his murky future right now, and it will be worth keeping an eye on Carolina to see if they trade another wide receiver before the deadline strikes.