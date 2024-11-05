Maybe Bryce Young can still get things turned around for the Carolina Panthers. But the question is whether he will have Adam Thielen to help him do it. If the Panthers deal the veteran wide receiver, here is the best destination ahead of the trade deadline.

Despite their exciting win Sunday over the Saints, the Panthers are still just 2-7 on the season without playoff prospects outside of a miracle turnaround. They’ve been outscored 293-147 on the season.

So it makes sense they will deal a player like Adam Theilen, who could bring a strong half-season to a contender, plus good playoff performances.

Panthers WR Adam Thielen could be on the move

One thing that makes a big difference on whether Thielen will be traded is his health situation. He’s trying to battle back from a hamstring injury, one of those iffy soft tissue deals that can reoccur. Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Thielen is getting there, according to pantherswire.com.

“(He’s) trending that way,” Canales said. “But again, ya know, we have to make sure we get to the practices, see (him) go full speed. I feel really good about where (he’s) at before we make that decision.”

Thielen hasn’t played since Week 3, so this is a big challenge for teams looking to give up capital for him.

One of the teams checking in on Thielen is Pittsburgh, according to Sports Illustrated. NFL insider Adam Schefter seems to think it could happen.

“The Steelers have been making calls and checking on any and all available wide receivers before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline,” Schefter wrote. “(That includes) the Jets' Mike Williams and the Panthers' Adam Thielen, according to league sources. The Steelers will continue pushing in an attempt to improve by the deadline, but they are far from the only team looking to better position themselves for the second half of the season.”

It makes sense for the Panthers to jettison Thielen in a trade. His 2025 contract is guaranteed and he’s 35 years old. That’s well past the major production age for a receiver. It wouldn’t be financially prudent for the Panthers to pay him next year, but a true contender wouldn’t mind it. That’s especially true because Thielen would be a No. 2, at best, for a contending team.

The Panthers already shipped top receiver Diontae Johnson to the Ravens.