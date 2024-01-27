The Carolina Panthers have hired their new head coach Dave Canales but many critics believe he isn't the guy and we take a look a why the Panthers made the wrong choice.

Hot take? Nah, this is a searing inferno hotter than Carolina asphalt in July. The Panthers' decision to crown Dave Canales head coach is a fumble of epic proportions, leaving fans bewildered and scratching their heads like panthers searching for a scent mark in the wrong part of the jungle. While Canales, the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator, boasts a shiny veneer of success, a closer look reveals a hire riddled with questionable logic and potentially catastrophic consequences.

Panthers expected to hire Bucs OC Dave Canales as new head coach. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/ADnQsGckPC — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2024

Let's rewind. Remember Ejiro Evero? The defensive mastermind who orchestrated 2021 Super Bowl winning secondary of the Los Angeles Rams shutting down juggernaut Joe Burrow? Remember Raheem Morris, the defensive guru who transformed the Rams' defensive unit into a championship-caliber unit? Yeah, those guys, the ones the Panthers interviewed twice each. They were passed over for Canales, a guy with one year of offensive coordinator experience under his belt and a career spent mostly whispering sweet nothings in Russell Wilson's ear.

Here's the rub. The Panthers are crying out for defensive leadership. Their D ranked 21st in points allowed last season, a leaky faucet spraying victories down the drain. Yet, they hand the keys to an offensive whiz kid with no head coaching experience and a system tailor-made for a quarterback with elite talent surrounding them which doesn't fit the bill with Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. With the Panthers trading away most of their draft capital to acquire Young as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, upgrading the talent around him will not be easy during the draft. Also, Carolina isn't a major destination for acquiring free agents as well making it an uphill battle for Canales right from the start.

Evero, on the other hand, would've been a defensive whisperer, the Pied Piper of pass rushers. He built his reputation on schemes that unleashed beasts like Bradley Chubb during his time as the Broncos Defensive Coordinator and his ability to diagnose opposing offenses is as sharp as a lion's claws. Imagine Brian Burns and Derrick Brown unleashed under his tutelage, terrorizing quarterbacks like hyenas at a wildebeest stampede. That's a defense that wins games, a defense that turns Carolina into a fortress, not a turnstile.

Morris, with his infectious energy and proven track record in turning talented corners into lockdown machines, would've been another inspired choice. He revitalized the Rams' secondary, proving his ability to mold young talent into game-changers. Picture Jeremy Chinn and Jaycee Horn under his guidance, growing into the next Derwin James and Jalen Ramsey. That's a secondary that suffocates offenses, a secondary that wins championships.

So, why Canales? The whispers around Charlotte point to familiarity and comfort. GM Dan Morgan worked with Canales in Seattle, and the offensive coordinator pitch is an easy sell to owner David Tepper, who craves offensive fireworks. But here's the thing, fellas hiring based on past ties and shiny offensive toys is like picking a quarterback based on arm strength alone. It neglects the crucial elements that win games in the long run leadership, defensive grit, and a coach who can build a complete team, not just an Instagram highlight reel.

This Canales gamble stinks worse than a litter box on a humid day. It's a bet that says offensive flash trumps defensive fundamentals, that one year of success outweighs years of proven leadership. It's a bet that leaves the Panthers vulnerable, exposed, and staring down the barrel of another disappointing season.

Unless Canales pulls off a Houdini act worthy of David Copperfield himself, I fear the Panthers are in for a long, hard climb back to the top of the jungle. They had the chance to unleash their inner lions, to roar with defensive dominance. Instead, they chose to purr at the offensive kitty, chasing a mirage of points while their biggest weakness prowls unchecked. This was a fumble of epic proportions, folks, and the consequences could be feline-ly fatal for Carolina's playoff hopes.

Remember, in the NFL, you can't win just by scratching the surface. You gotta dig deep, find your inner beast, and build a team that roars with defensive tenacity. The Panthers missed their chance. Now, they face the long, arduous journey back from the bottom, hoping they haven't used up all their nine lives with this one dubious decision.