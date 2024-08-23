ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an NFC meets AFC pre-season contest as the Carolina Panthers face the Buffalo Bills. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Panthers-Bills prediction and pick.

The Panthers enter the game sitting at 0-2 so far in the pre-season. They struggled heavily on offense in their first preseason game, coming away with just three points. Those three were scored on a field goal with just under two minutes left in the game. The Panthers offense was better in their second game facing the Jets. After being tied at three at halftime, they would be tied late in the third quarter, this time at six. The Panthers would score their first touchdown of the pre-season, and the only touchdown of the game as time expired in the fourth quarter, but they would fall 15-12.

Meanwhile, the Bills are 1-1 in the preseason. They struggled in their first pre-season game falling to the Bears 33-6. In the second game, the defense was solid, holding the Steelers to just three points. Still, they would manage just nine points, on three field goals, taking the win over the Steelers.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Panthers-Bills Odds

Carolina Panthers: -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -230

Buffalo Bills: +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +190

Over: 30.5 (-115)

Under: 30.5 (-105)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Bills Preseason

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: WJZY (Charlotte) / WIVB (Buffalo)

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for a free trial)

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Bryce Young has not seen action so far in the pre-season and most likely will not be seeing time in this one as well. That means Jack Plummer and Jake Luton will see the bulk of the time. Jack Plummer has had the most work in the preseason so far. He is 22 for 39 in the preseason. Plummer has thrown for 128 yards but without a touchdown. Further, he does not have an interception. Jake Luton has thrown 11 passes so far in the pre-season. He is nine for 11 passing for 57 yards so far in the pre-season. Still, he does not have a touchdown in the preseason.

Chubba Hubbard, Jonathan Brooks, and Miles Sanders have yet to take any carries this pre-season. Most likely, they could all be out again in this one. This means players fighting for roster spots will be taking the bulk of the carries. Mike Boone has 14 carries so far in the preseason for 56 total yards. Dillon Johnson has 20 carries for 89 yards. He has scored this pre-season as well. Mike Boone has run 14 times for 56 yards so far in the preseason. The receiving core has struggled so far in the pre-season. Jordan Matthews has four catches for 47 yards so far in the preseason. Meanwhile, Ihmir Smith-Marsette has seven catches for 32 yards so far in the preseason.

While the offense has struggled, the defense has been solid. They allowed two touchdowns in the first game with the Patriots but did not allow a touchdown with the Jets. Still, they have allowed 32 points so far in the two games. They also have three sacks and five tackles for a loss

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread/Win

Josh Allen has not seen much time so far in the preseason, and with injuries already mounting up for the Bills, he will most likely not see time in this one either. Allen has thrown just three passes for 22 yards so far in the preseason. Mitch Trubisky has seen the bulk of the time at quarterback, but he has been injured and will be out in this game. Shane Buechele has also been injured, meaning Ben DiNucci and Anthony Brown will most likely see the majority of the quarterback snaps. DiNucci is just 3-5 in the preseason for 20 yards, while Brown was just signed due to the injury to Trubisky.

James Cook has played some in the preseason, seeing carries in both games. He has run ten times for 27 yards so far in preseason. Further, Ray Davis, Frank Gore Jr., and Darrynton Evans have seen the bulk of the workload. Davis has 13 carries for 60 yards so far. Gore has run 15 times for 62 yards, and Evans has run 10 times for 48 yards in the preseason.

The defense was solid last week though. While the offense did not do much, they were able to hold the Steelers to just three points. This was also with a workload going to primarily back-up players.

Final Panthers-Bills Prediction & Pick

The Bills offense has not looked wonderful in their first two pre-season games. With so many injuries, they will most likely be sitting people in preparation for the season. Still, the defensive depth has looked good. Carolina has struggled just as much on offense, and with some starters getting limited time, and the depth not being as good, they will struggle just as much. With that, expect a low-scoring game, and the under to hit with ease.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Panthers-Bills Prediction & Pick: Under 30.5 (-105)