Bryce Young has looked the best he's ever had in a Carolina Panthers jersey during these past few games, and one person who should get some credit is Andy Dalton. Young was benched earlier in the season for Andy Dalton, and that was time for him to reflect and learn from his mistakes. That's exactly what he did, and Dalton helped him get to where he is now, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Bryce Young's resurgence gives the Panthers an intriguing quarterback option for the future under coach Dave Canales. We know he's throwing the ball with more confidence and operating the offense well. After asking around, he's also learning how to become more vocal and showing more command and urgency. The Panthers always knew Young could read defenses pre-snap well, and now he's doing a better job of projecting that out to teammates and coaches, “getting it out of his brain and to others” in a clear and concise manner, according to one person with the team.

“That's a big step, and one that Andy Dalton undoubtedly helped him find. Learning from Dalton, who started in place of Young for five games during Young's benching, was crucial for the second-year quarterback's development, sources said. The Panthers wanted Young to observe and learn from Dalton, which he did.”

Bryce Young emerging for Panthers

Bryce Young has had some impressive games for the Panthers, and it looks like he's found some confidence that he hadn't once had before. Though the Panthers have lost their last two games, they've been close losses to good teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Young looks more comfortable in the pocket, and he's become more accurate in throwing the ball to his receivers. Head coach Dave Canales has always helped him through his process, and he gave him credit for his strong play.

“He's always doing a good job of just giving his insights,” Young said via Mark Inabinett for AL.com. “Obviously, he's been around a lot of football. He always has really good additions to the room, so this week hasn't been any different. But I trust him in the things that he sees. He does everything and does a great job of just preparing us in the room. And we're all going to lean on that.”

If Young can continue this strong play to the end of the season, the Panthers' future going into the next year should be very encouraging as they try to find ways to improve their team.