Baker Mayfield breaks silence on Oklahoma Football

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a name for himself while at the University of Oklahoma.

During his three seasons at Oklahoma, Mayfield became one of the most exciting quarterbacks in college football history. He finished his time at Oklahoma with 12,292 passing yards, 119 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.

In each of his three seasons at Oklahoma, Baker Mayfield was a Heisman finalist. He ended up taking home the award during his final season in 2018. The 2018 season was the best of Mayfield’s Oklahoma tenure. He threw for 4,627 yards, 43 touchdowns, and just six interceptions.

Baker Mayfield is cemented in the history of Oklahoma. Just this year, he was given a statue on campus.

BREAKING: Oklahoma has unveiled their statue of Baker Mayfield. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/2HNpgda7eq — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 23, 2022

During a recent press conference, Mayfield was asked about his time as a Sooner. He spoke highly of his old university, explaining that they are like family to him.

Mayfield stated, “I think one thing that they were all grateful for when I went back for the spring game, they said they were happy about me not wearing orange again, like when it came to the University of Texas or Oklahoma State. So, they were happy about that.”

Mayfield says he considers Sooner Nation to be family; adds they’re glad he doesn’t have to wear orange anymore. pic.twitter.com/1cpZNj7kzb — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) September 7, 2022

Mayfield, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns, was forced to wear Oklahoma’s rival color orange. Now with the Panthers, Mayfield no longer has to do that.

Mayfield went on to talk about the Oklahoma fanbase, stating, “That’s a fanbase that has always been family. Always felt love from them, and it’s continued to be that way.

Since leaving Oklahoma and being the first player taken in the NFL draft, Mayfield has had an NFL career full of highs and lows. But now with the Carolina Panthers, Mayfield looks to get back on track.