Published November 25, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was asked about his “old place” in a recent interview, per Bally Sports. However, Mayfield assumed the reporter meant Oklahoma and proceeded to fire a shot towards the Cleveland Browns.

“What old place? Oklahoma? Yeah, they are 6-5,” Mayfield said.

The reporter then said, “Cleveland.”

“That’s not my old place,” Mayfield replied. “I used to play there… but Oklahoma, they are 6-5. It’s been a rough year, some ups and downs, they are handling adversity. They won the rivalry game last week, so proud of that.”

There is no apparently no love lost between Baker Mayfield and Cleveland. But the QB is seemingly fond of his college days with Oklahoma football.

Mayfield was traded from the Browns to the Panthers ahead of the 2022 campaign. And Mayfield did not take Cleveland’s decision to move on from him well. He admitted to being shocked after leaning he wasn’t in the Browns’ 2022 plans. He later reportedly made an NSFW claim in reference to facing Cleveland ahead of the season. Although, the comment may have been taken out of context.

Baker Mayfield has ultimately dealt with injury trouble and underperformance in Carolina this year. However, the Browns have not fared much better. Quarterback Deshaun Watson will not return from suspension until December, and the Browns have faltered without him.

In the end, the Browns, Panthers, and Baker Mayfield have labored throughout the 2022 campaign. The trade hasn’t panned out for anyone involved.

But the fact that Mayfield would not even refer to the Browns as his “old place” will catch the attention of Cleveland fans. It will be interesting to see if any Browns players respond to his remark.