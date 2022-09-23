Baker Mayfield gets brutally honest on Panthers’ early season woes on offense

The Carolina Panthers have had their fair share of struggles on offense over the early stages of the season.

The Baker Mayfield-led Panthers offense has at the least orchestrated a few highlight-reel plays, including Robbie Anderson’s standout 75-yard receiving touchdown in Week 1. But for the most part, the Panthers are continuing to find difficulties in simply moving the ball downfield, as they rank 28th in total yards per game (268.0) and 29th in third down conversion rate (26.1 percent).

From the outside, there has been plenty of finger-pointing as of late regarding just who is to blame for the Panthers’ early season woes on the offensive side of the ball. But from within the organization, Mayfield is taking some accountability for the offense’s sluggish performances so far in the campaign.

“I’ve got to command this group better,” Mayfield said during a press conference on Wednesday. “I have to lead better. I have to make sure everybody’s on the same page to where we are executing at a much higher level. The biggest disappointment for me is that hasn’t shown yet. I take full ownership for that as an offense.”

Overall, Mayfield sees some silver linings with the Panthers’ showings on offense through two weeks in the season.

“There’s growing pains,” Mayfield said. “The first two weeks were a really good test for us, but we just have to keep on pushing forward because there’s a lot of ball left. … Nobody’s hitting the panic button yet.

“It also helps that we’ve lost by a total of five points. (We have to) fix our mistakes, just play the game at hand, and correct it.”

The Panthers will look to pick up the first win of their campaign in their Week 3 home matchup against the New Orleans Saints.